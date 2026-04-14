Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teammate Reveals Only Condition That Would Convince Star to Stay With Bucks

The future of the Milwaukee Bucks might come down to one decision, and it has nothing to do with money or contracts. As uncertainty continues to build around Giannis Antetokounmpo, the real question is how much say the franchise star will have in shaping what comes next.

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Recently, Bucks veteran star Bobby Portis appeared on Fanduel’s ‘Run It Back’ podcast, where he spoke about situations in which Giannis may continue to remain at Milwaukee beyond this summer. “To be honest, I don’t know the direction for real. This is more so, um, are they going to work with him to find a new coach? If they work with him to find a new coach, then I would say he stays, you know what I’m saying? If they’re not working with him to find a new coach, then, you know, obviously, I think, you know, it’s the other way around,” Portis shared. He also gave a cue to the media to report once Giannis has a meeting with the Bucks discussing about the new coach, as nothing remains a secret in the NBA.

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That tension did not come out of nowhere. Late in the season, a disagreement between Giannis and the Bucks over his availability turned into a much bigger issue. The team wanted to shut him down due to a knee concern, while Giannis believed he was fit enough to play. The situation escalated to the point where the NBA launched an investigation into whether the Bucks violated player participation rules, with both sides disputing key details.

At the center of all this was the coaching situation. The Bucks moved on from Doc Rivers after a turbulent stint that began as a midseason takeover and ended with a disappointing 32-50 record. What started as a stabilizing move never translated into consistency, and the team ultimately fell well short of expectations.

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During the season, reports pointed to growing friction inside the locker room, with questions around Rivers’ system and in-game adjustments. At times, Giannis was seen directing teammates and organizing plays himself, which only added to the perception that the team lacked a clear identity on the floor.

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That is why the upcoming coaching hire carries so much weight. If Milwaukee involves Giannis in that decision, there is a strong possibility it strengthens his commitment to the franchise. If not, it risks deepening the disconnect at a time when his future is already uncertain.

Bobby Portis shares Giannis Antetokounmpo’s preference as head coach

That preference is not random. Giannis previously thrived under Mike Budenholzer, who led the Bucks to an NBA championship in 2021 by establishing a clear system and accountability. More recently, he has also praised Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla for maintaining structure and identity even with a shorthanded roster, reinforcing the type of leadership he values.

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Imago Oct 23, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers talks with forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

With the head coaching job now open, the Bucks are entering one of the most important decisions of the Giannis era. The direction they choose will not only shape the roster but could also determine whether their franchise cornerstone remains in Milwaukee.

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Speaking about his preference in coaches, Portis immediately said that Giannis prefers a coach who establishes a culture in the team with their basketball philosophy. “I would say something like a Mike Buldenhozer type of vibe,” Portis added. “You know, something that’s close to that. Something that’s about a court trick. Good coach. You know what I’m saying? Something that’s about, you know, holding guys accountable. Standing for the right things. Something that’s about just creating a culture and identity. I don’t think this year we really had an identity when you go out there on the court. When you play the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, or Toronto Raptors, you already know exactly how they’re about to play. We just didn’t have that this year. Obviously, it’s super disappointing I didn’t come into the season thinking that we weren’t going to be in the playoffs.”

With Giannis playing a big role in determining the future of the Bucks, the 31-year-old sounded surprised when asked about Rivers’ departure. “I haven’t heard it yet,” he said, adding, “It’s a shock to me.” He followed it up by giving Rivers his flowers for his outstanding career as an NBA coach.

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This situation is not unique in today’s NBA. LeBron James has consistently played a role in coaching and roster decisions throughout his career, from Cleveland to Miami to Los Angeles. Superstars influencing organizational direction has become part of the modern league, and Giannis may now be approaching a similar crossroads.

That response points to a clear disconnect between the front office and its franchise player. If that gap continues into the coaching search, it could become the defining factor in whether Giannis sees his future in Milwaukee or elsewhere.