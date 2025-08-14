Giannis Antetokounmpo Seeks Celtics Legend’s Help After Private NBA Meeting

That 19-year-old scrawny-looking Giannis Antetokounmpo of 2013 would be proud of himself. The teenage kid wanted to become a champion, and wear the MVP crown. Guess what? That bucket list is complete. But the journey? It wasn’t easy, because you see, the Milwaukee Bucks were still under construction. And it took him almost a decade to bring the championship home. However, the support, more like parental supervision, was always there.

This is where the Boston Celtics legend, Kevin Garnett, played an important role. When the Celtics made the move to shift KG and a lot of their 2008 championship-winning core, the Brooklyn Nets became his new playground. But soon, the hometown hero returned to the Minnesota Timberwolves. That’s when he noticed that the Greek Freak had fire in his eyes.

Now, recently, KG shared his first experience with Antetokounmpo with the Hear District podcast. “I noticed that he had a fire that he wanted to let out,” the 2004 MVP said with hesitation. Meanwhile, the 30-year-old Greek giant took to his IG Story to share the post where Garnett described what Giannis of the 2015/2016 era was like. But, of course, this isn’t just about gratitude; it’s about him seeking the same lessons once again.

So, Antetokounmpo’s caption read: “I need all of it. Let me know when.” He completed the caption with a goat and ‘100’ emoji. The message is simple here: Giannis Antetokounmpo wants more of that winners’ mantra from one of the greatest hoopers in the league’s history. Twelve seasons in, Antetokounmpo is hands-down one of the toughest forwards the league has ever seen. It’s not just his height, wingspan, and stats that speak volumes.

via Imago Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) prepares for a game against the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The force he brings to the court, the way he has kept himself away from the trade drama, and that relentless dedication towards the Bucks have brought him into the “next GOAT” conversation. Meanwhile, his career stats say his average is 23.9 ppg, 9.9 reb, and 5.0 ast. He has been a consistent name in the MVP talks every year since 2020, when he took the crown for the second time.

And yet, the trophy cabinet has been empty since 2021. After losing to the Indiana Pacers in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, things, precisely his future with Milwaukee, have been in murky waters. Yet, the hunger to win it all, all over again, never ceased. And therefore, he wants KG’s knowledge. But KG is also busy with another NBA star.

Kevin Garnett Recalls His Private Meeting With the NBA Hooper

Garnett didn’t remember Giannis for the two games he played against him. But on their third matchup, a preseason game between the Bucks and the Wolves, the legend noticed. “He looked like Bruce Lee; he looked super ripped. He looked different. That was my first interaction with him.” After retirement, the Celtics star received a call from Jason Kidd, he coaching Milwaukee then. “I get a call from J-Kidd if I can actually come in and work with him, he was very respectful, and he was very timid,” Garnett recalled about Antetokounmpo.

“He wouldn’t look me in the face. He would look down, he would be listening. And then I started making him look at me. Hey, when you go in here, you do this. I’m giving it to him, and then he’ll just nod his head and look.” This is when, he noticed that fire, burning, and breathing in the Greek Freak’s eyes. “I didn’t have time to show him all of it, but I showed him things that I thought could help him day one. Early on, he was timid until he actually dialed into the knowledge. And then he applied the knowledge, which is the difference. And a lot of things.”

Now, the Celtics icon has been busy being a mentor for another NBA superstar, Victor Wembanyama. That’s right, Wemby’s Shaolin era has come to an end, the chess maniac has paused, and now, game mode is on. He has moved past the DVT era and now faces a promising 2025-26 NBA season. Kevin Garnett was seen working out with Wemby. KG met the Spurs’ young star, wearing a Celtics hoodie honoring Bill Russell, while Wembanyama wore workout gear.

Greatness always recognizes its own, and Kevin Garnett has a radar for it. He saw the spark in a skinny Greek kid years ago, and now that fire still burns. Giannis Antetokounmpo wants more, chasing the crown with the same hunger that built his legend. But KG’s wisdom is a rare currency, and he’s sharing it with another towering prodigy in Wembanyama. The old warrior passes the code, the young titans prepare for war, and the league braces for the storm.