Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Blunt Message to Heat Teammates After 0-2 Start as Erik Spoelstra Admits ‘Adversity’

The Miami Heat have barely begun their season, but Giannis Antetokounmpo already knows something needs to change. Two games into the campaign, Miami has suffered consecutive losses at home, exposing problems on both ends of the floor. The Greek Freak has not shied away from those concerns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Heat have struggled to impose their style on opponents. So the two-time MVP delivered a direct message to his teammates.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, I think we can be a lot better. We don’t set the tone. I feel like we we just expect that other teams just gonna come in this building and lay down and let us play our game, but it’s not gonna be this way. Teams are good. You have good teams. Like you have to compete. It’s not going to be easy,” Giannis said after the game.

That assessment goes beyond missed shots or a few defensive breakdowns. Giannis Antetokounmpo wants his Miami teammates to approach games with greater urgency. Now, Heat players are still working through establishing their roles, and the opening two games have exposed how much ground they need to cover.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Greek Freak also acknowledged that the reasons behind the sluggish start remain difficult to pinpoint. He wondered whether the team was still getting comfortable playing together in meaningful games or dealing with the nerves that accompany a new season. However, he believes the losses could serve as a necessary wake-up call.

Even The Miami coach admitted that the team is facing adversity but pointed to the commitment inside the locker room as a reason for optimism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We’re facing a little bit of adversity to start… I do know this about our locker room, they care. The best thing to do is to go on the road with a tough turnaround… this what our team needs,” Spoelstra said.

Spo’s comments suggest that the upcoming road trip is an opportunity rather than an inconvenience. With a quick turnaround ahead, Miami will have little time to dwell on its mistakes. The numbers from Heat’s latest defeat explain why Giannis Antetokounmpo sounded the alarm.

ADVERTISEMENT

They allowed 128 points against the Pistons while giving up 52.8% shooting from the field and 47% from the three-point range. Although Erik Spoelstra’s team forced 19 turnovers, they could not consistently turn that pressure into stops. The perimeter defense remains a particular concern.

This marked Miami’s second straight game struggling to contain opponents beyond the arc, leaving the team with little room for error elsewhere. The offense offered few answers, either. Miami scored 111 points but shot just 38% from the field and 29% from three. The Heat did create opportunities through their effort, winning the points-off-turnovers battle 23-12 and outscoring their opponents 23-17 in second-chance points.

ADVERTISEMENT

They also held a 46-42 advantage in points in the paint. Yet those positives could not overcome the shooting struggles and defensive lapses. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Miami with 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists, two steals, and a block. Davion Mitchell added 18 points and five assists. He was the only other starter to score in double digits, providing a bright spot in an otherwise frustrating night.

The supporting cast had a much tougher time. Bam Adebayo finished with just four points, six rebounds, and three assists before fouling out.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Just gotta shoot the basketball better. Obviously I can’t have 3 fouls in the 1Q, which is crazy, but you gotta live with the rebound… It’s just aggravating… We’ll figure it out,” Adebayo said to the media.

Klay Thompson had just six points, and Andrew Wiggins managed eight points. Both of the starters managed just 5-of-23 shooting, while Bobby Portis contributed 11 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Now, Miami cannot expect Giannis Antetokounmpo to carry such a heavy burden every night. Adebayo needs to become more involved offensively, Wiggins must find his shooting touch, and the team needs more reliable contributions across the rotation.