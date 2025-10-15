Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Clear Directive to Bucks Locker Room as Doc Rivers Identifies Key Concern

The Milwaukee Bucks entered the preseason with both pressure and promise. Most recently, they faced the defending champion Thunder and were immediately tested by one of the league’s most imposing defenses. Despite a first half filled with turnovers, the Bucks showed efficiency and explosive scoring, giving Giannis Antetokounmpo and the team’s coaches an idea of their strengths and weaknesses.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Giannis weighed in on the match during a post-game interview, issuing a clear directive to his teammates. “Just got to be better, be more physical, disrupt their offense as much as we can. Sometimes we got to put our body on the line… Communication going to be big… That comes with reps.” The message is clear: cohesion and accountability on defense are non-negotiable. Giannis’s leadership on the floor will set the tone for how the Bucks handle higher-pressure situations in the future.

Despite their shortcomings on defense, Giannis did praise the offensive firepower. “Offensively, we were really, really, really good… If we can play the same type of offense that we played tonight, or the same type of offense that we played against Chicago, we’re going to be pretty happy,” he said. Cole Anthony stood out for the Bucks, scoring 21 points in just 19 minutes. For Milwaukee, scoring is good so far, but after going down in a four-point loss, consistency remains the area needing the most attention.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While preseason foibles are alarming, the All-Star–to-end stretch last season suggests Milwaukee’s defensive ceiling remains high. The real question is whether this roster can sustain that form from Day 1.

via Imago Greece v France – Basket Friendly Match Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece plays during the friendly match between Greece and France at OAKA Stadium in Athens, Greece, on August 24, 2025. Athens Greece PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRA Copyright: xStefanosxKyriazisx originalFilename:kyriazis-greecevs250824_npAcV.jpg

Against Chicago, the Bucks had a successful outing, with new addition Myles Turner showing out, making five threes, and Kyle Kuzma was on fire, scoring 19 points in 18 minutes as the Bucks eked out a six-point win. After the game, Giannis said, “Last year we had one of the best three-point shooting teams in the league, you know, and I think this year we can even be better.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Spacing and selflessness have been vital for Milwaukee, which has won three out of four preseason games, and now has a seven-day break until its regular season opener against the Wizards. Giannis acknowledged this, saying, “We have seven days in front of us to get better.”

AD

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Doc Rivers Sounds Alarm on Milwaukee’s Preseason Defense

Bucks head coach Doc Rivers had his own assessments, which he shared with reporters after the game. “At halftime, we were shooting 55%, 50% from three. If we had taken care of the ball better we would have been up. That was the difference in the first half – we turned the ball over and they didn’t as much,” he said. Rivers, like Giannis, praised the Bucks’ offensive execution but made it clear he had much higher expectations from the team on defense, and how it was a clear gap that opponents could take advantage of.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Apr 10, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the New Orleans Pelicans at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Rivers didn’t hold back in his observations of the team, adding on, “Personally, I think we are average at best right now, and that’s my concern. We have to figure it out. Obviously, Myles not being there made a big difference defensively.”

He also said, “But after our first game in Miami, I thought we were phenomenal defensively. I think we’ve taken a step back a little bit, and we’ll get it right.” Against the Heat, Milwaukee managed to hold them to just 93 points and outscored them by ten. River’s message to the locker room couldn’t be more blunt: the defense must improve.