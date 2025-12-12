Giannis Antetokounmpo Sends Message to Bucks Teammate After ‘Coward’ Remark From Ex-NBA Star

For once, Giannis Antetokounmpo did not need a press conference, a carefully worded quote, or a postgame mic drop to get his point across. All it took was a couple of laughing emojis and a reply to his teammate on Instagram.

In the middle of a week where his name was dragged into full-blown trade chaos and a former NBA champion publicly labeled him a “coward,” Giannis finally showed up in the conversation. Not on TV. Not through an insider. But right under an Instagram reel, joking with Bobby Portis Jr. and quietly shutting the whole thing down.

That response, subtle as it was, might have said more than anything else he could have said publicly.

The fire started on December 11 during an episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast. ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins went straight at Antetokounmpo, accusing the Bucks superstar of being a “coward” for not publicly demanding a trade amid nonstop speculation about his future.

Perkins argued that Giannis’ silence was fueling confusion, especially with conflicting reports floating around. Some insiders have suggested Giannis is open to exploring options if Milwaukee cannot contend, while others have said he has told teammates to ignore the noise entirely. To Perkins, that back and forth was unacceptable. In his view, if Giannis wants out, he should just say it.

Richard Jefferson immediately pushed back. Hard.

Jefferson defended Giannis’ right to handle his career privately, especially after delivering Milwaukee an MVP, a Finals MVP, and a championship. His point was simple. Teams operate in silence all the time. When players do the same, they get dragged for it. The exchange got heated, went viral, and quickly turned Perkins into the target instead of Giannis.

Bobby Portis jokes. Giannis answers.

While the debate exploded across television and social media, Giannis stayed quiet. Until Bobby Portis stepped in.

Portis commented on an Instagram reel from Road Trippin’ that referenced the so-called “locker room tension” in Milwaukee, poking fun at the narrative that the Bucks were falling apart internally.

Portis fired right back. “Just like y’all be saying anything… our locker room got tension 😂😂😂.” That is when Giannis jumped in. “BP you think this is going to be us in few years? Probably 😂😂😂,” Giannis replied directly to Portis.

That was it. No statement. No clarification. Just two teammates laughing at the idea that the Bucks’ locker room is fractured.

And that exchange matters, because it flips the entire narrative on its head.

This was not Giannis randomly scrolling Instagram. It was Giannis choosing how to respond. It also lines up with how Giannis has always handled pressure. When things get loud externally, he tightens the circle internally. Teammates joke. They close ranks. They move on.

Damian Lillard echoed that same sentiment earlier in the week, calling the Bucks professionals and praising Giannis’ leadership. Khris Middleton has quietly shown support online. No one inside the team has taken Perkins’ bait.

All of this is happening while Giannis rehabs a right calf strain that has kept him sidelined since early December. Without him, the Bucks have hovered around .500, which only fuels speculation. When a superstar is injured and the standings look shaky, every rumor gets amplified.

Trade talk is not going away. Giannis’ contract situation ensures that. Teams will keep watching. Insiders will keep talking. Hot takes will keep coming.

But the moment Giannis chose to engage, even briefly, he made one thing clear.

The Bucks’ locker room is not splintering. He is not panicking. And he is not interested in playing the media game on anyone else’s terms.

Sometimes leadership looks like a speech. Sometimes it looks like a joke between teammates that tells everyone outside the room they do not actually know what is going on inside it.