Giannis Antetokounmpo Snubs Stephen Curry Team-Up Despite Warriors’ Trade Plan – Reports

Watching the Golden State Warriors play the Minnesota Timberwolves without Stephen Curry and Draymond Green felt like a warning. So this is how lost the team will look without their anchors? Brandin Podziemski couldn’t keep the ball in possession, and the defense crumbled. Even Jimmy Butler is out with an ACL injury. And maybe that’s why they want to target Giannis Antetokounmpo. But does the Greek Freak want the same?

According to SI’s Chris Mannix, “The Warriors have made it known that if Milwaukee gets serious about trading Giannis Antetokounmpo, they’re ready to make an offer.” However, insider Henry Abbott said that the Milwaukee Bucks star might have a list of preferred teams for his next landing spot. “The Heat, the Wolves, and the Knicks.”

Unfortunately, the Warriors haven’t made it through the cut. Pairing Curry and Antetokounmpo remains a far-fetched dream the Dubs are only now starting to consider. Meanwhile, several factors could’ve played a role in Giannis’ scathing decision.

If you look into the future, the Golden State Warriors don’t have a championship-winning core without Steph Curry and Draymond Green. As harsh as it might sound, this is the reality, and maybe, the Dub Nation is learning to make peace with it. The dynasty is waning, and Jimmy Butler’s presence is only delaying the inevitable crash.

Moreover, the Warriors’ aging core: Steph Curry (37), Al Horford (39), Jimmy Butler (36), and Draymond Green (35), most likely isn’t enticing for the Greek star. Giannis at 31 would likely prefer a younger core for sustained dominance rather than a win-now group facing injury risks and decline.

Pairing Stephen Curry’s guard-driven attack with Draymond Green anchoring defense could shrink Giannis Antetokounmpo’s role as a primary ball-handler. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler commands touches. Buddy Hield and Moses Moody tilt the rotation toward shooting. As a result, the offense leans outside, clashing with Giannis’s preferred inside-out dominance.

However, bigger roadblocks loom. Giannis signed a 3-year $186 million extension and vowed loyalty to Milwaukee. In addition, joining a 26-22 Warriors team means adapting to Steve Kerr’s motion system. Therefore, the luxury tax (~$81.3 million) limits replace any chance of building a roster fully around him.

Therefore, in a world where the Warriors cannot have Antetokounmpo on the team, they might have to look within. And this is exactly where Jonathan Kuminga will play a crucial role. Not as a potential trade option, but as a primary small forward, and a replacement until Butler returns.

If not Giannis Antetokounmpo, then Jonathan Kuminga

Before Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury last Monday, JK was simply a $22.5 million forward rotting on the bench. The Golden State Warriors head coach, Steve Kerr, kept him out of the rotation for 16 straight nights. However, once Butler went out of the equation, Kuminga made a comeback, scoring 30 points in 30 bench minutes before his hamstring injury.

Therefore, ESPN’s recent report suggests several team sources have described the Kuminga trade as “less likely” in recent days. Previously, Kerr said that playing the 23-year-old alongside Jimmy Butler won’t be a great combination. And that the Kuminga-Butler-Green trio “doesn’t fit real well.” However, with one veteran down, the front office is looking up to the hopeful heroics of the young forward.

Thus, the Warriors now stand at a crossroads with Giannis Antetokounmpo seemingly shutting them out. Moving forward, they have some crucial decisions to make. And it begins with deciding on Jonathan Kuminga’s future. The Dubs don’t want long-term commitments as a trade option. Instead, they are looking for expiring contracts for the 23-year-old. So, maybe, unless something profitable comes their way, JK stays. And Giannis? Well, he has slipped away.