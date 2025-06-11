Giannis Antetokounmpo Stands by Angel Reese as After Teammate’s Stance Leaves Her in Tears

Being an athlete in any of the major sports leagues is pretty challenging. Not just because of the elite level of competition you face day in and day out, but also because of the scrutiny and negative comments athletes face nowadays. Chicago Sky star Angel Reese has dealt with her fair share of social media negativity over the past few years. The 23-year-old WNBA star, who’s known for her strong, outspoken personality, has been the center of media attention for all the wrong reasons.

Whether it’s her trash talk on the court or her battle with Caitlin Clark since their college days, Reese seems to be taking all the heat despite being the league’s leader in rebounding during her rookie season. On Tuesday night, after years of social media negativity, her teammate Ariel Atkins had enough and decided to back her friend. After a reporter asked what kind of game this was for her haters, Atkins couldn’t hold herself in, as she defended her teammate by shutting down the reporter.

This action from Angel Reese’s teammate made the Sky star go emotional as she shed a tear during the postgame presser. Now, the clip has gone viral on social, gaining a lot of audience, including none other than Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The All-Star forward decided to extend her support in the matter through X. “That’s a great teammate right there,” Giannis wrote on the clip. He applauded Reese’s teammate Ariel Atkins for having her back during this tough time for the young superstar.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

The Chicago Sky star herself loved the heartfelt gesture from her veteran teammate. “Love my vet man,” Reese wrote as she reposted the clip of the interview. Both WNBA stars showed the utmost level of camaraderie between them. It’s great to see athletes have each other’s backs and confront their trolls. It has become a trend to make fun of players, especially through social media, knowing that there won’t be any consequences. However, the negative commenters need to understand the consequences their comments can have on a person, especially someone as young as Reese.

Meanwhile, it seems that Milwaukee’s finest, Giannis Antetokounmpo, was on a social media run, as he dropped a massive hint on his future in the NBA.

Giannis Antetokounmpo drops a massive hint on his future in Milwaukee

Apart from the results of the ongoing NBA Finals, the entire hoops world is waiting to see what happens with the Giannis Antetokounmpo situation in Milwaukee. Ever since ESPN’s Shams Charania dropped an update on the Greek forward willing to consider his options outside of the city, there has been a lot of talk. Teams are waiting for Antetokounmpo to ask out, so they make a huge splash to attract him to their city, and rightly so. We mean, the 30-year-old forward is arguably a top-three player in the league, and any team would be more than happy to land him.

via Imago Jan 14, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Sacramento Kings at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

However, Giannis seems to have other ideas on his mind. After extending her support and appreciation for Angel Reese’s Chicago Sky teammate, the Milwaukee Bucks forward decided to take things up a notch by dropping what can only be considered a hint for his future endeavors in the league. Antetokounmpo re-posted a tweet from StatMuse, which mentioned the highest points, plus rebounds and assists per game in the finals. Any guess who led the stat? Of course, it was the Greek Freak. “Let’s get back there,” Giannis wrote on X.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As we all know, the Bucks forward has only made it to the NBA Finals once in his career, when he won the title back in 2021. Although the 30-year-old superstar did not mention the Bucks specifically, he allegedly could be indicating that he wants to take his team there once more. However, with Damian Lillard out for most of the upcoming season and no other assets, this dream seems far-fetched. But, again, we’ve seen crazier things happen. So, you never know, as we keep a close eye on all the developments in Milwaukee.