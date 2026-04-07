Giannis Antetokounmpo Takes Alleged Shot at Doc Rivers With Joe Mazzulla Example: “It’s About the Mentality”

For months now, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future has hovered over the Milwaukee Bucks like a cloud that refuses to clear. The team just missed the postseason for the first time since 2019, Doc Rivers’ seat is heating up, and uncertainty has spilled from the front office onto the sidelines. And just when the noise seemed to settle, Giannis dropped a remark; he didn’t name names, but his words still landed hard.

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Under Doc Rivers, things have steadily unraveled. Since taking over a contender, Rivers has gone roughly 97-101 across his tenure, including a 31-47 finish this season that officially knocked Milwaukee out of the playoff picture. That slide has only amplified Giannis’ frustration, especially with reports of tension building between the superstar and the organization. This time, however, Giannis didn’t address it directly, but his comments pointed toward a mindset he clearly feels is missing, especially from a coach who has leaned on injuries rather than absorbing the blame.

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In his latest interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, discussing his future, he heaped praise on the rival coach, Joe Mazzulla. “Everything about my decision is based on winning— look at Joe Mazzulla. He had so many opportunities this season to make excuses, but never did. He realized what he had in his players.”Giannis further speaking about his Greece’s national coach, Vassilis Spanoulis, for his similar mentality, added, “That why I love Spanoulis. It’s about the mentality that he’s instilled in the national team, that we are here to give everything that we have.”

Imago Dec 11, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on from the bench while recovering from an injury in the second quarter against the Boston Celtics at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Giannis made those remarks while addressing his own future, and he stopped short of making any commitment to Milwaukee. What he did make clear, however, is that everything ties back to winning. That stance carries even more weight as he heads into a $58.4 million season next year, with a $62.8 million player option looming right after a timeline that puts immediate pressure on the franchise to prove it can still contend.

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In his remark, Giannis highlighted Joe Mazzulla’s mentality, weathering the early turbulence in the season without Jayson Tatum without giving excuses. Now, the Celtics, led by Jaylen Brown, have another shot at the title. This contrast inevitably circles back to the Bucks’ coach, who has reputation of making excuses. A few days ago, speaking of his Bucks coaching tenure, he put the blame on injuries. “I haven’t had healthy stretch and it’s been your key guys. It’s been Giannis. It’s been Dame.”

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That ambiguity is exactly what makes the quote land harder. Whether it was direct criticism or not, it only intensifies the spotlight on Rivers — and raises even bigger questions about Giannis’ long-term future in Milwaukee.

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Amid Giannis Antetokounmpo’s cryptic remark, will Doc Rivers save his spot?

Doc Rivers’ future with the Bucks certainly seems bleak. Especially after Marc Stein’s latest report on Taylor Jenkins. The former Memphis Grizzlies coach has emerged as a potential replacement. The report stated, “Taylor Jenkins has already emerged as a likely prime candidate in Brewtown if the Bucks indeed end up launching a coaching search.”

Jenkins isn’t just a familiar face; he’s a proven one. After serving as a Bucks assistant during the 2018-19 season, he went on to become the winningest coach in Grizzlies history with a 250-214 record. More importantly, he built his reputation on player development, shaping the early rise of Ja Morant and turning Memphis into a consistent playoff team.

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Imago Oct 30, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks head coach Doc Rivers reacts in the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Meanwhile, league-wide chatter suggests the Bucks have shown interest in Ja Morant, with Memphis potentially reshaping its roster this offseason. If Giannis walks, Milwaukee would need a new face of the franchise, and Jenkins’ history with Morant makes that connection far from coincidental. So the bottom line is, the 2026 offseason has a lot to offer!

A Jenkins reunion wouldn’t just signal a coaching reset, it could trigger a full organizational pivot. Whether it’s keeping Giannis or preparing for life after him, the Bucks are staring at an offseason that could redefine everything about their identity.