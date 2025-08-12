Giannis Antetokounmpo Teammate Eases Milwaukee’s Worries After Shams Charania’s Update

“It’s like any star in the league that stays with one team, you just expect them to be in one jersey, and anywhere else just doesn’t seem right at all,” said Brandin Podziemski about a potential Giannis Antetokounmpo trade. Over the last few months, rumors about a potential Giannis trade have been gaining momentum. In fact, Sports Betting AG already has listed teams like the New York Knicks, the San Antonio Spurs, the Miami Heat, and the Brooklyn Nets as interested parties if Giannis decides to leave the Bucks. But even amid the stirring rumors, Giannis’ teammate did not back off from highlighting his loyalty to Milwaukee.

ESPN Milwaukee’s KPN podcast recently hosted Bucks star Bobby Portis on their show. During the conversation, the host asked if Portis had the chance to interact with Giannis in recent days. Portis answered in the affirmative, stating that “He’s my teammate”. That led the host to bring up the trade rumors, and outright asked Portis if he thinks the Greek superstar will be with the Bucks in the coming season. Without hesitation, Portis answered that “I think Giannis bleed Green. That’s all I can say”. That is all that is needed to be said!

