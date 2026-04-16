Giannis’ Teammate Calls Shams Charania’s Report “Very Accurate” After Doc Rivers’ Denial

It’s tough to sum up the Milwaukee Bucks‘ season in one word. Virtually, the franchise was embroiled in trouble from the very onset of the season. Things went from bad to worse when Shams Charania came out with a scathing report of then head coach Doc Rivers telling players to ‘Google him’. The former Bucks boss completely denied these reports. But in a surprise turn of events, Myles Turner has revealed it all to be true.

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Speaking to WNBA legend, Breana Stewart, Turner said, “A lot of stuff that ESPN article came out with, like it was very accurate. I think that someone had to have like a tape recording at this point because a lot of the stuff that was said was to the tee”.

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The former Indiana Pacers center revealed he wasn’t among the six players who went to Charania with the details of the locker room. Turner saw the incident as a way of Rivers trying to light a fire under the team. They had just allowed the Bulls to come back from a 20-point deficit and win the game. But he blames “ego” for the sour aftermath of Rivers’ statement.

“But in a room full of ego, he kind of came in with the whole Google Me thing… Again, it was a little unoriginal too because the guy from Indiana, the coach had just did that. It was a cringe moment for everybody at that time. We kind of just all looked around like alright I guess let’s go beat Boston now, you know what I mean?” Turner further explained.

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This served as a key reason behind the Bucks’ decision to part ways with Doc Rivers. It didn’t directly affect their decision. But it was clear that the players didn’t connect with the renowned head coach. The relationship was almost fractured at the end of the season, leading to the Bucks’ decision.

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However, it might not be the most painful of the consequences. Something worse could follow.

Where do the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo go from here

Bucks fans could live with Rivers’ dismissal. But what about the most important player in their franchise getting on the team’s bad side? It started with Giannis Antetokounmpo being willing to run through a wall for his teammates. Over the last few weeks, the Greek Freak was the reason the league investigated the Bucks for preventing him from playing games.

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That situation has now created immense uncertainty. In talks about his future, Antetokounmpo seems more distant than ever. “If that is on the table, then I will try to make the best decision for me and my family. But if it’s not on the table, then I have to focus on how can I improve my worth and get on the floor and do what I do,” he said when asked about extending with the franchise.

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It’s still possible that Giannis Antetokounmpo’s deep loyalty to the city and community prevails. But it will naturally come with a murky future. The two-time MVP expects to compete every season. Milwaukee isn’t in a position to make those groundbreaking changes since they have no assets aside from Antetokounmpo and has exhausted its draft capital.

For the franchise, it would make most sense to use this window when the demand for Giannis Antetokounmpo is high. If they trade him in the summer, they can actually recoup some value. And as it is, Bucks owner Wes Edens said the organization will trade the Greek Freak if he declines an extension. That pretty much sounds like an ultimatum. And it’s not the right way to treat a franchise pillar who won the Bucks a title after half a century.

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This relationship between Antetokounmpo and the Bucks’ top brass is sour right now. It’s vital for both sides to understand each other over the summer. If the Bucks can’t construct a competitive roster, having a half-in Giannis Antetokounmpo just doesn’t make sense. It seems to have reached a boiling point.

As distraught as these talks sound, it’s highly possible that the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo will part ways soon. It does seem to be the best option at the table at this moment for both player and team.