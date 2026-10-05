Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Ex-Bucks Teammates Under the Bus as He Raves About Heat Culture

Giannis Antetokounmpo made his pre-season debut with the Miami Heat and came out winning 129-105 against the Toronto Raptors. “It’s almost like being alive again,” he said after experiencing the team’s Heat Culture left behind by Pat Riley.

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Antetokounmpo was used to spending his off-season in Greece and arriving only a few days before media day back when he was with the Milwaukee Bucks. With his new team, however, he came back weeks in advance to participate in a player-organized training camp in Los Angeles in early September.

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“No, I don’t regret it because you gotta deal with the personnel the team has,” he told The Athletic when asked if he would change anything about his previous approach.

“Brook (Lopez) is not showing up a month early. Khris (Middleton) is not showing up a month early. Jrue (Holiday) is not showing up a month early. Like, we knew what the deal was.” He further explained.

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Antetokounmpo essentially goes over the fact that he couldn’t have put in the extra pre-season hours without his vital teammates while he was with the Bucks. Heat Culture in Miami flips the coin completely.

Heat Culture is all about giving oneself to the team without ego. It’s about becoming whatever the team needs whenever it needs it. For Antetokounmpo, this made the Miami Heat the perfect place to go because it matched his “play hard” approach to the sport.

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Imago SPORTS-BKN-KELLY-COLUMN-FILEPIC-FL Miami Heat president Pat Riley, left, and coach Erik Spoelstra, right, introduce forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to the media during a news conference at the Kaseya Center in Miami on Thursday, July 16, 2026. Mike Stocker/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx 179594868W MikexStockerx krtphotoslive965238

“Communication. Hard work. Competition. Being direct,” he said explaining what Heat Culture is all about. “The expectations that I have for you, make sure you do your job. It’s real. It’s very real. Guys are playing hard, playing fast in practice. It’s real.”

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Antetokounmpo’s experience with the Miami Heat has been a proactive one. It’s been one where he’s found a sense of familiarity and joy in the way players work. He highlighted it in an interesting incident he told The Athletic about.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Miami Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s debut with the Miami Heat was a positive start. He scored 9 points for the team with a 100% shooting rate. He also had a 75% free-throw rate in the winning exhibition match against the Toronto Raptors in Québec City.

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The story of his start with the Heat is perhaps even more interesting. He highlighted Heat Culture with one incident as detailed in his conversation with The Athletic.

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“Yesterday, we had a meeting. It was probably one of the most exciting, entertaining meetings. There were two Navy SEALs, and they were telling their story, and we were doing push-ups and s**t.” He said.

“It’s real, and I love every f***ing second of it. I’m not even gonna lie. It gives me goosebumps. It’s almost like being alive again.”

That being said, the player is now set to enter his 14th season in the NBA. He was traded with the Heat in July 2026, and his current-year salary stands at roughly $58.46 million.

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In fact, he’s just a few months away from turning 32. His last season with the Bucks wasn’t fantastic. He was able to play only about 36 games after an ankle/calf injury abruptly ended his season. This made the 2025-26 season the shortest he’d even played in his 13-year NBA career.

In 2024, he missed all of the Bucks’ first-round playoff games due to injuries. The team got eliminated after losing that round to the Indiana Pacers. In 2023, a similar situation had come to pass after Antetokounmpo missed two-and-a-half games in the Bucks’ first-round loss to the Miami Heat.

Will playing hard every day increase the risk of yet another injury? There’s no real way to tell. According to Antetokounmpo, he’s just “being myself”, and he has “so much more in my tank.”