Giannis Antetokounmpo to Wizards Talk Intensifies Amid LeBron James & Anthony Davis Reunion Buzz

For months, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James have been linked with a move away from their respective franchises. But the two could play together as those roads lead through the nation’s capital. The Washington Wizards hold the number 1 pick in the upcoming draft and other assets, and that’s why they are seemingly in this position.

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“I basically was told by a very good source close to that Washington situation that they’re going to explore their options and I think that with some of the young talent that they have why not, right?” NBA insider Marc Spears said on 95.7 The Game.“The one thing I wonder with Giannis Antetokounmpo is like how much power does he have and where they trade him and does this relatively I guess new owner there really care? or does he have a relationship with Giannis where he’s worried about his destination?” The trade deadline has already been set for the Greek Freak.

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Jimmy Haslam, the Bucks’ owner, did an interview with ESPN to set in stone the deadline. “I just think before the draft is a natural time, right, because if Giannis does play somewhere else we ought to get a lot of assets. We’ll decide whether Giannis is going to sign the max contract and stay with us, or he’s going to play somewhere else.” However, it remains to be seen if the Bucks or Giannis Antetokounmpo has the final say for the trade deadline. Can Wizards actually make a push for the 2x MVP?

Wizards could offer the No. 1 pick + young players, Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, and/or Tre Johnson + multiple future firsts/swaps. The #1 pick in this year’s draft holds a lot of value. Bucks could possibly like to get their hands on one of the prospects like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson, Cameron Boozer, and Caleb Wilson.

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After 13 years, the union of Giannis and the Bucks is on the verge of ending. The 31-year-old has a $58.5 million salary next season, but also has the $62.8 million player option for 2027-28. That is why the Bucks are eager to either trade or secure a long-term extension. Since the saga has been ongoing since last may, reports have stated this could be Antetokounmpo’s final summer in Milwaukee. While Spears’ report suggests Washington could be an option, but the insider is unsure who holds the leverage. This is the opposite of LeBron James’s case.

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Not just Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Bron could be the option for the Wizards

Apart from the #1 pick and the young core, the Wizards also have Anthony Davis and Trae Young to trade away. But it’s the former who has a connection with James that could potentially drive the decision in the off-season. For now, the 41-year-old remains unsure if he will return next season or retire. But Shams Charania stated the probability of LeBron James playing in his 24th season remains high.

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Amid this, NBA insider Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson suggested, “the Washington Wizards are team who could quietly position themselves as a compelling wildcard in the sweepstakes for LeBron James. The gravity of Washington’s pitch could center around Anthony Davis. It is no secret around the league that Davis and James remain incredibly close friends.”

LeBron James is an unrestricted free agent, so the ball is in his court to choose his destination. Apart from playing again with AD, reports suggested a fairytale ending with the Cavaliers and also a reunion with Stephen Curry in the Bay Area. It remains to be seen whether the two hottest names in the trade market, James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, actually end up on the same team.