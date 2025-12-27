Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Destination: Which Team Is Likely to Land Bucks Star?

Nothing is truly off limits in the NBA, and the Luka Doncic trade from his ‘home’ to Los Angeles was a reminder of the same. With that reality in mind, why should Giannis Antetokounmpo be untouchable? The Milwaukee Bucks star has stayed loyal, but that loyalty is being tested with the Bucks’ repeated failure, as teams are monitoring the situation. But where could he realistically land?

To make sense of the speculation, the focus turns to odds from Polymarket, offering insight into the top five teams best positioned to chase the two-time MVP. Before breaking that down, it helps to understand how Polymarket works and why its numbers carry weight.

Imagine the stock market, but for the biggest sports around the world, where users can invest in predictions about players and teams.

In Antetokounmpo’s situation, Polymarket’s users predict the Houston Rockets have a 1% chance to trade for him. So if you invest 1.1 cents, and the improbable happens, you will be paid out one dollar. Depending on how the odds fluctuate, your investment will react, just like it does in the stock market.

So far, a total of $224k has come in on this current trend, regarding the Bucks star’s destination.

And it’s not just Antetokounmpo’s future that has its stock. Polymarket offers various prediction options, such as who will be the NBA champion this season or which team will trade for the Clippers’ troubled star Chris Paul in his retirement year.

Polymarket odds are fluid, and could change by the time you’re reading this.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Polymarket next team odds

Imago Dec 18, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors while recovering from an injury at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

New York Knicks: 14%

The New York Knicks were serious suitors for Giannis Antetokounmpo during the offseason. With Jalen Brunson and a star-studded cast, they are now the second seed in the East, marked by their NBA Cup victory a few days ago. The Big Apple has never been against welcoming stars, and the Greek Freak could push their contender status further as he continues to dominate despite having a weaker supporting cast.

Atlanta Hawks: 2%

The Atlanta Hawks have a conundrum with their cornerstone. Trae Young is due for an extension. However, the team has shifted to work around Jalen Johnson, who is having a breakout season for the Hawks, averaging 23.6 points and 8.2 assists per game.

The team also has a 13-9 record without Young. Hence, his $46 million salary could be a perfect tool to initiate a trade for Antetokounmpo. With Johnson’s passing instincts only growing, that’s a fit that could help the Hawks soar once again.

Miami Heat: 4%

The Heat have spent the last three seasons in Play-In territory and will be desperate to make it to the top six. The franchise could opt to utilize its cap space in the offseason to add Antetokounmpo. However, if they want to resurrect this season, they could throw all of their chips in for the Bucks forward.

Also, they appear unsure about extending Tyler Herro following a few sluggish performances. Furthermore, with the East handicapped as it is, Giannis Antetokounmpo could form a formidable dynamic with the 15-12 team.

San Antonio Spurs: 5%

The Spurs have been electric, despite Victor Wembanyama’s calf injury. Dylan Harper, the second-round draft pick, has fit their identity, and Stephon Castle is building on his ROTY campaign by averaging 18.4 points and 6.9 assists. But Wemby is still young, and a veteran like Giannis Antetokounmpo could see the Spurs avoid a meltdown like their NBA Cup Final.

It would need them to part ways with their young core for the Bucks to begin a rebuild. It depends on how the Spurs view the Wembanyama-Antetokounmpo duo. If they feel it’s as dominant as it sounds, they could pull the plug to unite two freaks on one side.

Los Angeles Lakers: 4%

The LA Lakers are in superb form with the trio in place, and it’s unlikely that they would want to make any changes to their 19-7 team this season. But they shifted the dynamic when Doncic was offered. Similarly, the Greek Freak is in his prime, which could mean nothing is really off the table, especially as they head towards a transition next season.

This is LeBron James’ final year under contract, and Luka Doncic needs a partner. The Purple and Gold’s legacy responds to a player’s allure. Giannis Antetokounmpo might be eyeing one of the biggest markets in all of sports.

Who would I pick as the next destination for Giannis Antetokounmpo?

My personal pick is a boring answer, but something Polymarket’s users predict as well. For this season, Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to stay put in Milwaukee. The reason is his character, which won’t want to abandon the team without trying to make things work.

Currently nursing an injury, Antetokounmpo has told his teammates to ignore the rumors and focus purely on basketball. He intends to run through a wall for them. And if he was desperate for a move, it would have been abundantly clear.

So far, the two-time MVP hasn’t requested a trade from the Bucks nor sent any strong signals for an immediate breakup. However, if the Bucks fail to make the playoffs this season after two consecutive first-round exits, Antetokounmpo might make the bittersweet decision to move on.

In the summer, there are plenty of teams that will have the room to welcome the Bucks superstar without risking apron punishments. That’s when the real race will begin. Whoever can make the best pitch might just get a hungry Greek Freak at the peak of his powers. Do you think Antetokounmpo will be traded this season? Let us know your views in the comments below.