Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors: Bucks HC’s Statement Ignored as Insider Announces Front Office Decision

The four-day time clock is ticking, and everybody is awaiting a notification that reveals Giannis Antetokounmpo’s next destination. But it’s not going to be a smooth process. The Bucks have to deal with “aggressive” proposals from a multitude of teams eyeing to grab the Greek Freak. The chaos has piled on to become a match of patience until the trade deadline.

In his recent update, Shams Charania confirmed that the Bucks have actively participated in trade talks. This comes despite Bucks head coach Doc Rivers claiming Giannis “wants to be a Buck and loves the city”. The way Charania put it, it’s reduced to pandemonium behind the scenes.

“Over the weekend, the Bucks remained engaged with teams that have interest, given aggressive proposals. My understanding is they’ve submitted counteroffers to those aggressive proposals as well,” Shams Charania revealed.

He shortlisted four genuine contenders in the Giannis Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. The Warriors, Knicks, Heat, and Timberwolves all appear to have submitted tempting bids. That considered, it’s all about the ‘price point’ for the Bucks. The franchise isn’t desperate to trade its superstar before the trade deadline.

These last four days are basically them trying to convince teams to hand over as many assets as they possibly can. The desire from the Bucks is for a young pillar or an absurd amount of draft capital. Each of the mentioned teams can provide a variety of offers, probably barring the Knicks, who only have Karl-Anthony Towns as the trade chip. But it’s not necessary that the Bucks will fold before February 5.

Does that benefit them? If the saga leaks into the summer, the two-time MVP will have greater control since he would only have a year left on his current contract. Waiting could mean the Bucks are forced to accept a slim return rather than the offers presented at the moment.

Doc Rivers patiently waits for his favorite day

The past week hasn’t been easy for the Milwaukee Bucks. Their players have to deal with not only Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors, but also uncertainty about their futures. Just one man appears to be calm, as if he knows what the future holds. That’s Doc Rivers, who is waiting for his favorite day.

“You know, my favorite day of the year this year will be the day after the trade deadline. That’ll be my favorite day. Because I think everyone’ll be here, and we can get to, you know, so I’m looking forward to that,” Rivers stated.

If we went by Antetokounmpo’s public statements, Rivers actually has nothing to worry about. On every occasion, the Bucks cornerstone has reiterated his intentions to fight through adversity for the franchise. But this is more about the Bucks now than it is about Giannis Antetokounmpo wanting to win.

Milwaukee would be paying arguably the greatest player of their franchise when they are in no position to win. The only method to create an optimistic future is to recoup the draft capital they lost while trading for Damian Lillard. Trading Antetokounmpo’s contract is the only practical way to restock their supplies and look ahead.

With the terrorizing forward out with an injury, the Bucks have lost their last three games. Even if they win their next three, they wouldn’t climb over the Charlotte Hornets, who are currently the 11 seed in the East. In short, waiting for a healthy Giannis Antetokounmpo wouldn’t make much of a difference to the standings.

And in choosing their own future over holding Antetokounmpo hostage, it looks like the Bucks have accepted their fate. Do you think the saga will end before the trade deadline or extend into the summer? Let us know what you feel in the comments below.