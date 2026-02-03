Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Saga Takes Twist as NBA Exec Exposes “Side Show” Plans

The Milwaukee Bucks are standing before a franchise-altering moment. They are preparing to say goodbye to Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, they aren’t an organization to bargain for their superstar. Therefore, some voices (very few, to be fair) think that Jon Horst might wait until summer to move the Greek forward. And maybe that’s why potential landing spots are suddenly cautious about making a move. However, there could be a bigger plot twist.

NBA insider Zach Lowe has contacted every team involved in potential Giannis trade talks. He has also spoken with teams that could theoretically join the same pursuit. After 4-5 days, he has some intriguing observations. “The consensus is they all are a little skeptical that the Bucks are actually going to move him now, for reasons that we’ve discussed ad nauseam.”

He added, “And that they may kick this to the summer, perhaps shut Giannis down with his calf injury, tank, see where their pick ends up, reassess then, more teams have more picks to trade.”

Meanwhile, Lowe stated, “One front office person on one of these teams called this a quote, side show to me in a couple of messages, saying, this is just for show, they’re not going to trade him.”

In simple terms, this Giannis-Bucks drama is highly performative, and the franchise will most likely retain him. The estimated odds are around 80-20 or 75-25. However, Lowe believes the situation stands closer to 50-50 across league conversations today.

League interest around Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to intensify. Multiple franchises actively search for creative ways to construct competitive trade offers with the Milwaukee Bucks. Meanwhile, the Miami Heat remain limited with only two first-round selections available in negotiations. However, executives believe Miami could pursue additional assets to strengthen a possible package and improve flexibility.

Across the league, front offices continue exploring alternate roster strategies, financial adjustments, and multi-team frameworks to stay competitive in potential discussions involving the two-time MVP. Like, the Golden State Warriors could use Jimmy Butler’s $54.1 million salary to match Giannis’ $54 million.

However, if they pack Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, and Brandin Podziemski for a total of $52.07 million, then it would force the Bucks to add Kyle Kuzma and Myles Turner in the deal. Or even a multi-team mechanism could come onto the scene in such a case.

Moreover, growing tension surrounds Antetokounmpo’s relationship with Milwaukee’s long-term direction. He is earning $54 million this season and holds major leverage. At the same time, Giannis can lock in a four-year, $275 million maximum extension in October.

Any team that trades for the two-time MVP from Milwaukee can offer him an extension only if it completes the deal before the deadline. Otherwise, negotiations would pause for another 6 months. Meanwhile, Antetokounmpo already holds one secured season worth $58.4 million, along with a $62.8 million player option tied to the 2027-28 campaign.

The Bucks might have counteroffers for Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Milwaukee Bucks have responded with revised proposals to franchises strongly pursuing a trade for Giannis Antetokounmpo. Per ESPN, after years of refusing to consider moving Antetokounmpo, the Bucks are now openly holding discussions with select teams about a possible franchise-changing deal. Meanwhile, we know who the active suitors are for the 31-year-old. The Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, Golden State Warriors, and New York Knicks.

League insiders report Milwaukee would demand elite young prospects or multiple valuable draft selections to even consider moving franchise cornerstone. Meanwhile, Milwaukee’s season continues to spiral as the Bucks sit at 18-29 after suffering a fifth straight defeat on Sunday. They fell short against the Boston Celtics 79-10. Thus, pushing them down to 12th in the East.

Now, the Greek Freak is currently out with a right calf strain. Reports believe that the injury would keep him away for 4-6 weeks. In 30 appearances this season, he has averaged 28.0 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists on 64% shooting.

As the Milwaukee Bucks continue to fight their way through the ongoing season, the mystery around Giannis’ trade prevails. Because Zach Lowe’s information says that the organization is putting up a show around his trade. And others believe that the Greek star wants to leave to win more championships. Now only time will tell which story is true.