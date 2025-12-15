Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Takes New Turn as Warriors Go After Lakers Target

The Giannis Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee Bucks saga was bound to get murky. Luckily, some front offices made it easier. The Bucks are operating as if their ‘franchise’ star will return from his calf injury as usual. But he reportedly has clear future preferences, such as the Knicks and Heat. And many teams are interested in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes. A latest condition in this saga, though, could be a major deal-breaker, turning some parties away from the pie.

NBA insider Marc Stein confirmed that three teams are not interested in pursuing Antetokounmpo if the Bucks decide to consider in-season trade proposals. The Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets, and San Antonio Spurs are the names on that list.

This is a direct follow-up to Stein’s report from last week, in which he reported the Bucks front office will keep their ears open in January. But there was some fine print to that. They’d only field offers if Antetokounmpo requested them. But at the rate this team is sinking, especially after a 45-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets, the question is, why wouldn’t he?

The Thunder and Rockets have shown very little interest in any trade this season, which makes sense. The Spurs are shorthanded, though, but still succeeding with their new young core.

This is excellent news for the other 26 teams courting Giannis Antetokounmpo, including the teams he’s expressed interest in. The Knicks are the frontrunners since the Bucks star’s offseason shocker. The Miami Heat is in need of a powerhouse like the Greek Freak to get out of their ongoing slump.

Reporter Zach Lowe believes the Lakers may “try to make some crazy Giannis trade that involves Reaves and all their picks.” But the mentioned Los Angeles Lakers star has a player option for the 2026-27 season and is expected to test free agency next summer to cash in on a career-high season.

On the other hand, NBA insider Chris Haynes has reported that Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors are one of the five teams to watch in a potential trade for the two-time MVP. And with the Jonathan Kuminga situation still uncertain, who knows what could happen in the Bay?

Oddly, though, many feel that joining the Spurs would be the best trade deal for Giannis Antetokounmpo. He could pair with Victor Wembanyama, and the Bucks could possibly get Dylan Harper and Stephon Castle, among other options.

The Bucks continue to show an unwillingness to trade Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo wants an elite team in a big market. Think New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. They’re interested too. But they don’t have much to incentivize the Bucks to get their franchise player. Everyone has noticed that Doc Rivers is managing his calf injury as if he’ll jump back into the rotation and all will be dandy.

Never mind that other players have refuted claims of Antetokounmpo’s locker room assurance and are getting aggressive to make up for his void, as he’d never come back.

There’s a good reason for the Bucks to act this way.

This team will be set back years if they lose Giannis Antetokounmpo. They started this season with the intent of building around him and surrounding him with perimeter shooters. And what do they say about plans falling apart?

Antetokounmpo appears to have effectively checked out of Milwaukee. His favored teams are in the running. If analysts are to be believed, he’s ready to absorb a loss if it means pairing with a Luka Doncic, Jalen Brunson, or Stephen Curry. However, the Bucks won’t sign off on a deal that doesn’t benefit them more than keeping Antetokounmpo.

The Bucks, though, have denied any public approach or trade idea involving their centerpiece. Their intention is clear. Antetokounmpo is not on the trade market. So they’re limiting his choices, either at the risk of the slim possibility that he might want to stay, or they won’t let him go.

The bigger question here is: when Antetokounmpo returns in January from his calf strain, the Bucks may not even have a realistic shot at contending. They’re already 11-16 for the season. Nine of those losses have come in away games. Until the new year, Rivers’ team plays seven games. How many of them are at home? Two.