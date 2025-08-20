Giannis Antetokounmpo Urged to Cut Ties With Bucks After Family Confirms Surprise NBA Exit Plan

“As long as we are in for a championship,” that is what matters to Giannis Antetokounmpo. His thirst for winning was the reason reports surfaced about his openness to leave the Milwaukee Bucks. But now, the season is closer to getting underway than it was when these murmurs first appeared. Still, the Greek Freak is right where his NBA career started, and the Bucks’ moves might have played a part.

One of those possibly upset Antetokounmpo. The Bucks stretching Damian Lillard’s contract to sign Myles Turner was their biggest play in the summer. Aside from that, there’s been minimal activity, signing players who could benefit the system. However, for most NBA fans looking at the Bucks, they don’t appear to be contenders.

They can’t do much more to change the landscape. Hence, the Antetokounmpo drama keeps going on. It’s grown to the point of frustration for Wosny Lambre, who hates seeing the two-time MVP still be in Wisconsin.

“Like, I’m kind of over the way Giannis is doing this like, “Oh, I’m not happy. Oh, I might get a trade. Oh, it’s like just make a decision. The team would get a great hall for you. um just be a man and just be like, “Yo, I’ve given all I’ve got um good to this franchise. We’re not in a position to compete for championships. I’m a guy that really cares about winning championships and I want to go pursue that somewhere else. I don’t see anything wrong with that,” Lambre stated on the Kevin O’Connor Show.

via Imago

That factored into him giving Giannis Antetokounmpo an “F+” rating for his decision. But more than anything, he wants to see a conclusion to the ongoing anonymity. “Like, at a certain point, are you going to stay or are you going to go? Like, I’m kind of over the way Giannis is doing this like, “Oh, I’m not happy. Oh, I might get a trade. Oh, it’s like just make a decision,”.

Slowing down the inevitable doesn’t do anyone any good. The Bucks could get a seismic return for the perennial All-Star, allowing them to rebuild again. And the Greek Freak could work towards his ambitions – adding as many championships to his name as he can.

Especially, because time might not be his best friend with his family’s wishes.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will head back to Greece?

It’s too early to say Giannis Antetokounmpo is going to leave the NBA right now. The former DPOY is in his prime. He’s coming off one of his best individual seasons, averaging a career-high in rebounds and assists while being the most efficient he’s ever been. It’s going to be years before Antetokounmpo decides to bid adieu to the NBA.

However, it is an idea that is floating in his head.

Rather, it’s a family goal for the Antetokounmpos. Most of them started their professional basketball journey with Filathlitikos. After their departure, the team suffered immensely. They are now in the fourth tier, playing in the National League 2. That has come to the attention of their former players.

And while preparing for the upcoming EuroBasket, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s brother Kostas made a surprising revelation. “Let’s see what we can do. Maybe we’ll go to Filathlitikos and get them promoted to the Greek League,” he said of their late-career plans. It would be a boost for the Greek team, helping them reach the top division.

Even the Greek Freak has expressed similar ambitions. But what it underscores is the fact that Antetokounmpo can’t take any year in the NBA lightly. Another year without any silverware would mean he has to confront the possibility of leaving the Bucks again next summer. Before it becomes a repetitive cycle, Giannis Antetokounmpo needs to have his priorities straight.

Is he fine with being patient and siding with loyalty or his championships his main desire?