Giannis Antetokounmpo Warned Against ‘Shady and Sneaky’ Team-Up With Rich Paul Amid Bucks Exit Plan

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s trade story takes a new turn every day. The Greek Freak had promised his loyalty towards the Milwaukee Bucks. However, rumors suggest Giannis’ representation has renewed its interest in the New York Knicks. Meanwhile, Rich Paul is seemingly breathing down the 2-time MVP’s neck. LeBron James’ agent has been eager to represent the Bucks star ahead of the Feb 5 deadline. But, experts of the game suggest against it.

On Run It Back, ex-NBA star Chandler Parsons argued Giannis has carefully avoided being the one to demand an exit. Instead, a high-powered representative could step in and absorb the backlash. Therefore, the agent becomes the lightning rod. It protects his image, manages the fallout, and lets the business side handle the mess while he stays clean.

Michelle Beadle thinks otherwise. She said, “I would like to say that this is actually going to be a lot worse…This is worse to me because it’s shady and it’s sneaky and it’s sort of semantics of I’m not asking for a trade.” Why? “Your agent, no matter who he is, is an extension of you. They don’t do things on their own. They’re not going to move you on their own.”

Beadle also pointed to the Kawhi Leonard saga in San Antonio as a cautionary tale. Leonard missed nearly the entire 2017–18 season due to a lingering quad injury, while medical opinions clashed and communication collapsed. As the silence dragged on, rumors exploded. Tension grew inside the locker room, and anger spread across the fan base.

The breakup between Leonard and the Spurs turned ugly. In 2018, the franchise traded for DeMar DeRozan, Jakob Poeltl, and a pick. Kawhi moved away, but the fans’ resentment followed him everywhere. Spurs fans booed, and the relationship felt permanently damaged. Thus, Beadle warns that drawn-out drama creates villains, fuels hostility, and leaves lasting scars on both sides.

To this, Parsons added, “There’s been so much coverage and media on this situation that no matter what happens now. Whether he sticks with his agent and gets traded right now at the deadline, or if he hires Rich Paul and doesn’t get traded, or whatever happens. There are going to be fans that hate on him. There are going to be fans that burn his jersey, there are going to be fans that are so dramatic, and that’s just part of the business.”

Now, the biggest question is whether Giannis Antetokounmpo is truly finding his way out of the Milwaukee Bucks or not. The sudden tale around his agent and somewhat forceful tenure in Milwaukee is undoubtedly raising eyebrows.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is seemingly trying to escape

League buzz suggests Giannis Antetokounmpo may soon align with Rich Paul, the Klutch Sports power broker, as shared by insider Henry Abbott. Meanwhile, questions swirl around Milwaukee’s future with the Feb. 5 trade deadline nearing. Therefore, any shift in representation could ripple loudly across the league. Especially in Manhattan, where interest keeps simmering.

Abbott reported that Antetokounmpo was nearing a split with longtime Octagon agent Alex Saratsis, driven by growing frustration over stalled trade movement. “So it was alarming to hear a story of real drama, that Giannis was close to firing his longtime agent Alex Saratsis over his failure to get Giannis traded from the Bucks,” the insider wrote in his Monday Substack.

Last summer, Shams Charania revealed that Giannis Antetokounmpo quietly circled New York during a brief one-on-one negotiating period with Milwaukee. However, talks stalled, and that lane later closed as the Bucks prepared to engage other teams. Still, the Knicks linger in the picture. Moreover, rumors say, any representation change could matter more given Rich Paul’s growing ties with Leon Rose.

In simple terms, Giannis is in an interesting and sensitive spot in the trade market. He seemingly wants a way out of the Bucks organization. However, his promise and probably love for the fandom have kept him going. But with the heat rising, and his hunger for a championship remains unsatiated, only a profitable trade could change the narrative. The league is watching.