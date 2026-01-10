Giannis Antetokounmpo Warns About LA “Trap” After Surpassing LeBron James’ Record

Giannis Antetokounmpo stole the limelight completely as the Milwaukee Bucks registered a 105-101 win over the Los Angeles Lakers at the Crypto.com Arena on Friday. The Greek Freak went up against LeBron James in two decisive plays and came out as the best in both of them. But following the win, he highlighted how the Bucks didn’t fall into the trap of ‘putting on a show’ in their trip to Los Angeles.

“Usually, when teams come to LA, they have this tendency to try to put on a show,” Giannis said after the win.

“But at the end of the day, you gotta come out here and try to compete and don’t fall in that trap, and I think we did that, so I’m happy. I’m happy we got a win. Coming here and winning in LA is always a great feeling.”

But what trap is the Greek Freak referring to?

Firstly, with 40 seconds remaining on the clock, LeBron James decided to drive the ball to the rim. Giannis surprised him from behind with a timely block as he pinned the ball against the backboard. Later, with the game on the line, Giannis once again was guarding LeBron, who tried to surprise Giannis with a pass, but it resulted in a turnover, and the Bucks wrapped up the game.

Nov 17, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) stands on the court in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

Giannis finished the game with 21 points, six rebounds, five assists, two blocks, and two steals across 31 minutes against the Lakers. He has helped the Bucks win three out of their last four games, which has seen their record improve to 17-21, with every sign indicating that they could be buyers at the trade deadline.

Giannis Antetokounmpo surpasses LeBron James for this extraordinary statistic

The Greek Freak has been in scintillating form, and despite that, his team hasn’t played at a level that many people thought they would at the start of the season. He is still averaging 29.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 0.9 steals per game across 24 contests this season.

However, he had a historic night against the Lakers, where he stripped LeBron James off the ball in two consecutive plays in the clutch to help the Milwaukee Bucks close out a crucial win. Other than the decisive plays, he also surpassed LeBron James in all-time NBA games with 20/5/5 metrics while shooting 80% or more from the field.

Following Friday’s win, Giannis has now recorded 10 such games in the NBA with 20-plus points, 5-plus rebounds, 5-plus assists while shooting 80% or more from the field, leapfrogging the Akron Hammer, who has recorded such a statistic in only nine games. It is only a testament to his efficiency and work ethic on the court.

Overall, in terms of games with just 20/5/5 metrics in the NBA, Giannis has, until now, amassed 366 contests, whereas LeBron James, owing to his longevity and dominance, has recorded 956 such games. There’s a reason why LeBron is leading in the NBA.

Despite winning and coming up clutch, Giannis hailed LeBron James for his longevity. “He is the blueprint for every athlete, not just a basketball athlete. Just to be able to be consistent for 23 years, available, be a winner, lead by example, it’s incredible,” Giannis Antetokounmpo said after the win, as per Mark Medina.

The Bucks and Giannis will look to take a lot of motivation from this win as they need to build momentum to climb up the table. So the onus is on Giannis to maintain this level of play, while the others need to provide him with the desired support.