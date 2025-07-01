Giannis’ Wife Distracts With 2-Word Message While Carmelo Anthony & Others React to Damian Lillard Move

Everyone knew that the NBA offseason would pick up pace as soon as the free agency stars, with teams all around the league eyeing free agents. While many expected the Los Angeles Lakers or others to take charge, the Milwaukee Bucks have come up as the surprise package. Their stunning decision to waive off Damian Lillard, just one day after their veteran center Brook Lopez signed for the Clippers, has left everyone in absolute disbelief.

Not just the fans, but it seems Giannis Antetokounmpo was also under wraps for these unexpected moves. We mean, only that would explain his reactions to Dame’s exit from Milwaukee. Moreover, that’s why Giannis was seen hosting an event for his CAFF foundation. The Greek superstars’ better half posted a two-word message for her husband’s initiative on the night when so much had happened. “Legendary night” is what Mariah Riddlesprigger posted on her Instagram account.

In the picture, the Milwaukee forward is seen alongside his brother and other hoopers on the stage. The “Bigger than Basketball” event is a one-night event where the Antetokounmpo brothers will share stories, laughter, and heartfelt reflections of their struggles. The proceeds from this event are supposed to go to the CAFF (Charles Antetokounmpo Family Foundation) programs. It’s great to see the Milwaukee star use his free time during the offseason to make an impact in society, and his wife supports him.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Jan 23, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) takes a shot against Miami Heat center Kel’el Ware (7) in the fourth quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

AD

However, it’s the timing of the event that seems a bit off, given what has gone down in the past few hours. Milwaukee fans are a bit emotional about Damian Lillard’s sudden departure, and even Giannis is reportedly unhappy with the move from the franchise. It seems the superstar forward is using this as a distraction for whatever is going down behind the curtains in the franchise. Nonetheless, while Giannis Antetokounmpo is yet to give a statement on Dame’s departure, others have spoken.

NBA Hall-of-Famer Carmelo Anthony reacts to Damian Lillard’s exit, along with others

The NBA is full of surprises, and this year serves as a good example of it. It all started with Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers, then the Mavericks landing the No. 1 pick with just a 1.8 percent chance, not many could’ve predicted that, right? Well, a similar trend has been carried into the fee agency. Although it took a minute for the market to get going, when it did, people were left speechless and stunned.

When ESPN’s Shams Charania broke the news that the Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard to make space to sign NBA finalist center Myles Turner, the fans went into a frenzy. Most of them were not happy with the way the Bucks treated Dame, among them was NBA legend, Carmelo Anthony, who did not hold back. “NO LOYALTY IN SPORTS!!!” The former Denver star commented on an Instagram post. “BUSINESS PER USUAL!!” and “SMH,” he furiously added to the post.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s safe to say the NBA Hall-of-Famer wasn’t too pleased with Milwaukee’s move. After all, Carmelo and Dame shared the floor in Portland for a couple of seasons from 2018-2020. He was frustrated with the way Bucks treated Lillard. Meanwhile, not everyone was as angry as Carmelo Anthony, as Gilbert Arenas had a hilarious reaction to the move. The former NBA star posted a clip on X where he acted as Damian Lillard waking up to him being waived by the team.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Dame waking up to him getting waived, but then realizes they still owe him all his money. So, he can go sign somewhere else.” Arenas said. After which, he enacted how the former Milwaukee point guard would’ve reacted, knowing that the Bucks still owe him a whopping $113 million over the next five years, as he went to sleep without a worry. This had the fans in stitches, as Arenas lightened up the mood, after a chaotic last few hours.