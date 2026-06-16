Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Extension Stance Gives Major Boost to Celtics, Per Brian Windhorst

The Boston Celtics always keep their big moves a secret. When they traded for Jrue Holiday and Kristaps Porzingis, nobody knew until it happened. But this new rumor about Giannis Antetokounmpo is completely public. This makes Boston’s front office very uncomfortable. The Milwaukee Bucks know how the modern NBA works.

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They saw Damian Lillard sign a huge extension with the Portland Trail Blazers and then demand a trade. Now, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst says Giannis is willing to sign a long contract in Boston. This news gives the Bucks huge tactical leverage that they did not have before.

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“He’d be willing to extend his contract if he were traded there too, league sources say,” Windhorst wrote.

This means Boston is not just a rumor anymore. They are a real option. This changes the whole trade battle. The Bucks have been talking to the Miami Heat for months. Now that Giannis likes Boston, too, Milwaukee can ask for much more in a trade.

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The Heat’s offer, per Windhorst, has improved since the trade deadline. There’s a package now headlined by the No. 13 pick, Tyler Herro, and various rotation players and prospects. Milwaukee has not been in love with it, and continues to shop the deal around.

“The Bucks might have to take it if they are resigned to trading their franchise icon,” Windhorst wrote. “But they also know there’s no bonus for speed, they’re well aware this move could define the next decade in Milwaukee.”

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But a trade to Boston is very hard for three big reasons. First, Giannis Antetokounmpo and his representation “have definitely tried to have a seat at the table during this process, a fact that makes the Celtics uncomfortable.” Their boss, Brad Stevens, likes total silence and control. They do not like agents running things.

Secondly, any deal would require breaking up Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum, one of the most successful duos in recent Celtics history, and with all the internal fallout that entails. Thirdly, it would require Boston to change its style of play completely.

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The stumbling blocks are real, but so is the interest on both sides for Giannis Antetokounmpo

What makes Windhorst’s reporting particularly significant is not just what it confirms, but what it rules out. The Celtics are not a passive rumour. They have been cleaning up their roster for a year, cleared cap space, avoided strict tax rules, and saved draft picks. It looked like they were just cutting down, but they were actually preparing for a mega-trade.

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The Bucks are aware that a third or fourth team may need to be involved to make the financial deal work, whether that means flipping players they acquire or offloading a separate contract simultaneously. That complexity is not unique to the Celtics, but Boston’s preference for silence and control makes the multi-team dynamic especially difficult to manage on their terms. The only time they allowed this was the 2023 Porzingis trade. They would hate to do it again, but they might have to.

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The Heat are still the favorites because they have worked on this for months. But Giannis saying he will stay in Boston long-term keeps the door open. The Bucks know extensions do not guarantee loyalty anymore.

But having Boston in the race gives Milwaukee the power to get the best deal possible.