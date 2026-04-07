Giannis’ Teammate Admits Players Disobeying Coaches as Bucks Atmosphere “Feels Like a Funeral”: Report

The Milwaukee Bucks’ season isn’t just falling apart, it’s unraveling from the inside. According to a revealing Shams Charania report, the locker room has spiraled into dysfunction, with players allegedly ignoring coaches and the overall atmosphere described by one source as “feels like a funeral.”

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Charania’s report offered a raw look inside the Bucks’ lowest point of the season, a 45-point blowout loss to the Brooklyn Nets in mid-December. What followed in practice was even more telling. Veteran forward Bobby Portis erupted at teammates, calling out the team’s lack of urgency and accountability. “This is why we suck — we carry ourselves like everything is fine, and we have no f—ing urgency,” Portis said. “We just lost by 45. Everybody’s body language is terrible. No one is listening to coaches.”

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At that point, Milwaukee was spiraling, sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference and just 11-16 without Giannis Antetokounmpo. His absence due to calf and groin injuries exposed deeper cracks. Without their franchise cornerstone, the team looked disconnected, unfocused, and, as Portis pointed out, unwilling to respond to coaching from Doc Rivers.

Behind the scenes, the disconnect had been building for months. Antetokounmpo and his agent repeatedly met with the Bucks’ front office, pushing for roster reinforcements to stabilize the team. When those changes didn’t materialize and losses continued piling up, frustration on both sides only deepened, setting the stage for what now looks like an inevitable offseason split.

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The breaking point came during a 33-point home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in January. Antetokounmpo even exchanged boos with fans during the game, a rare and telling moment. Inside the locker room afterward, one team source summed up the mood bluntly: it “felt like a funeral.”

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The numbers only reinforced the dysfunction. Milwaukee went 17-19 with Antetokounmpo and 14-28 without him, struggling regardless of his presence. They ranked 25th in offensive rating and 26th in defensive rating. That made them one of just six teams in the bottom five on both ends of the floor. As one team source put it: “When your best player is one foot in, one foot out, you’re not going to win.”

What makes the situation more shocking is how quickly it escalated at the tail end of the season. Antetokounmpo believed he was healthy enough to return, but the organization held him out, a decision that widened the rift instead of resolving it. “Giannis has wanted to handle this professionally by being very upfront with the team,” a source told ESPN. “This could have been a happy resolution but instead might end up being a nasty breakup.”

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That tension nearly resulted in a blockbuster move at the February trade deadline. More than a dozen teams reached out to Milwaukee, sensing an opportunity to land the two-time MVP. While the Bucks explored options, they ultimately chose to wait, believing the offseason would bring stronger offers and more clarity.

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Milwaukee Bucks almost traded Giannis Antetokounmpo to this Eastern Conference team

The situation has now evolved beyond Milwaukee. How the Bucks handle Antetokounmpo’s availability and potential departure could set a league-wide precedent for how franchises manage superstar health, leverage, and trade pressure.

Several teams positioned themselves as serious contenders, including the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Miami Heat, all capable of offering blue-chip young talent and a surplus of draft assets.

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Among those, Miami’s offer gained the most traction. It reportedly centered around Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, additional players, and multiple first-round picks. Milwaukee was close to agreeing to the deal before ultimately deciding to revisit negotiations in the summer, when bidding could intensify.

Now, the Bucks face a franchise-defining offseason. Antetokounmpo is eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension in October, but if that commitment doesn’t come, Milwaukee will be forced to explore trade scenarios that could reshape the league. After a season defined by internal tension, locker room fractures, and public frustration, one reality is becoming impossible to ignore: this partnership may already be past the point of repair.