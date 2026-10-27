Gilbert Arenas Believes Jaylen Brown’s 76ers Teammates Will Cost Him Bragging Rights in Jayson Tatum Feud

On November 10, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will go head-to-head for the first time since Boston traded Brown to Philadelphia, with their supposed feud still ongoing. If the former Celtic wants to use that night to prove a point against his old teammate, Gilbert Arenas thinks the biggest obstacle won’t be Tatum but the stars sharing the floor with Brown.

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On Gil’s Arena, Arenas argued that Tatum is the clear No. 1 option in Boston. Brown doesn’t have that luxury in a Philadelphia lineup that includes LeBron James, Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Arenas singled out Maxey in particular.

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“The only way you’re going to take 40 shots to match me? If LeBron and Embiid is not playing, and Maxey’s not playing. Maxey don’t give a f–k about y’all feud. Maxey got his own s–t going on. Listen, Maxey ain’t sacrificing s–t. Maxey’s like this. I’m not stopping my drive, bro, bro, to fill your ego. Are we trying to win championship, or are we trying to figure out these egos right here?”

In his view, Maxey won’t step aside so Brown can settle a personal score. Arenas also pointed to Walker Kessler’s return to Utah, where many expected a big night. It never came. Kessler finished with two points on 1-of-2 shooting while Luka Doncic scored 52 in the Lakers’ win.

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Brown and Tatum’s First Meeting Brings Individual Bragging Rights Into Focus

Brown and Tatum spent nine seasons together in Boston and won the 2024 NBA championship, with Brown earning Finals MVP honors. Their relationship has drawn renewed attention since Brown was traded to Philadelphia in the offseason.

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When the teams met in the preseason earlier this month, the two warmed up on opposite ends of the floor and didn’t acknowledge each other. Tatum addressed their relationship after the Celtics beat the Knicks 107-103 on Friday.

“I don’t have any animosity or beef or ill will towards him,” Tatum said. “The frustrating part is since he’s not with the Celtics anymore, the narrative or the conversations haven’t been enough about what we accomplished, all the games we won, winning the championship, how we’ve grown together. And it’s turned into this drama-type of thing.”

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Brown ended up responding to it after the 76ers beat the Bucks 127-116. He agreed there was no beef, then added a jab.

“It’s no beef, but it might be little lamb chops and some gravy, you know what I mean? He should stay ready at all times,” Brown said.

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Those comments provide important context for the upcoming matchup. During the Gil’s Arena discussion, the panel debated whether Brown could claim individual bragging rights even if Philadelphia won while Tatum scored more points. One hypothetical involved Tatum finishing with 50 points and Brown scoring 10 in a comfortable 76ers victory.

The debate highlights the difference between winning as a team and winning an individual matchup. Brown has plenty of help in Philadelphia, but Maxey, Embiid and James all need the ball too. Turning the game into a one-on-one duel with Tatum could cost the 76ers more than it’s worth.

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After that first meeting in Philadelphia, the rematch comes on Jan. 21, when Brown returns to TD Garden for the first time as a visitor.