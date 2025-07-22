Gilbert Arenas Launches Unsuspected Attack on Ex-Celtics Star After HOF Dispute

Injuries have quietly but ruthlessly smashed the trajectories of countless athletes, turning stars into shadows far sooner than anyone anticipated. Lately, it feels like every high-flyer you root for is sidelined by yet another torn Achilles—just ask Tyrese Haliburton, Jayson Tatum, or Damian Lillard. But for one former Wizards star, one particular injury didn’t just impact his game—it shattered his shot at standing on the grand podium. And the most brutal part? The injury wasn’t even because of his own doing.

Gilbert Arenas is stirring the Hall of Fame debate once again—but this time, it hits a little closer to home. With the 2025 class celebrating legends like Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird, Sylvia Fowles, and Dwight Howard, Arenas might be feeling a bit of FOMO. But he’s not calling out the names on the list or critiquing how the voting works. This time, the focus is on why he’s not up there with them. And no, it’s not because he thinks he fell short. In fact, if you ask him, there’s one former Celtics star he could blame for it all.

Gilbert Arenas just dropped a video on his Instagram, and you can feel the frustration. The background? A powerful image of him alongside Kobe, Wade, and Steph—all with their jaw-dropping stats and achievements listed out. Two Hall of Famers, one future lock… and then there’s Gilbert, staring at the screen, visibly annoyed. “Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame, Hall of Fame, podcaster,” he says, deadpan. And then, he unloads: “If I would have been trying to play defense, box out, Gerald Wallace wouldn’t—Gerald Wallace. Hey ChatGPT, can you locate Gerald Wallace? Netflix, part 2. Shooting Guards part 2, once I find Gerald Wallace. I could have been a goddamn Hall of Famer.”

In his mind, it’s not just a lost career moment—it’s Gerald Wallace who cost him that golden plaque, and he’s not letting that go. Well, for that, you’ll have to rewind to 2007. The Wizards were cruising through a forgettable game against the already-eliminated Charlotte Bobcats. Up 21–15 with just over two minutes left in the first quarter, Gerald Wallace drove baseline, flipped in a layup… and collided straight into Arenas. That one play ended it all. Arenas tore his lateral meniscus, later worsened it with a partial tear, and underwent arthroscopic surgery in D.C. What followed wasn’t a comeback—it was a never-ending cycle of rehabs, re-injuries, and “what ifs” that derailed everything.

After the knee injury, Arenas never looked the same. He returned briefly the next season, but the explosiveness was gone. Washington, now led by Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison, bowed out to LeBron James’ Cavs in the first round, while Gilbert looked like a ghost of Agent Zero. Then came the massive contract, the two-game season, the uneven return, and of course—Gungate. By the time he was traded for Rashard Lewis, the Hall of Fame wasn’t just out of reach… and off the table.

Gilbert Arenas calls out Hall of Fame standards

If you’ve ever wondered how the Basketball Hall of Fame actually works, you’re not alone—Gilbert Arenas has had some thoughts. According to him, the Hall of Fame isn’t living up to what it’s supposed to be. “Team success shouldn’t have nothing to do with that door,” Gil said on his show in 2023. “You got five championships, congratulations to you. [But] you can’t be in that door where there’s Michael Jordan, Larry Bird – you can’t be in there with mediocre stats.” His take? You either need to be a true number one option or at least a “great a– number two.” He called out players like Vlade Divac, Bill Walton, Gail Goodrich, and even Toni Kukoc — guys who, in his eyes, rode the coattails of championship teams but didn’t exactly light up the league with MVP-level play. Arenas believes the bar for Hall of Fame induction is way too low and thinks it’s time to raise the threshold.

And when it comes to individual players, Gilbert’s not afraid to name names. Draymond Green? Nope. Not in Gil’s Hall of Fame. Even though Draymond’s been a huge part of the Warriors’ dynasty, Arenas said, “For my Hall of Fame, he wouldn’t be able to make it.” His reason? Take away the rings, and Draymond, according to Gil, “wouldn’t be able to stand on his own.” He even joked there should be two different Halls of Fame—one for true legends wearing gold jackets and another for “runner-ups” wearing green. In Gil’s book, Dwyane Wade? Gold. Pau Gasol? Selection. Draymond? Not even close. Well, maybe one day he’ll rethink that perspective and offer an apology—who knows?

But nothing stirred things up quite like his recent back-and-forth with Brandon Jennings over Paul George. Arenas declared PG a “first-ballot Hall of Famer,” which had Jennings raising his eyebrows. “Derrick Rose is too then. DeMar DeRozan is too then,” Jennings fired back. Gil clapped back with cold, hard numbers—like Rose’s Hall of Fame probability being just 10%, while Paul George sits at a 97% chance. “It ain’t about what your feelings are. It’s about accolades. And his accolades say first ballot,” wrote Arenas on X. Love him or hate him, Gilbert’s making it clear—the Hall of Fame isn’t a popularity contest in his eyes. And just so you know, his own Hall of Fame probability? A humble 0.2165.

