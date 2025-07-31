Gilbert Arenas Releases Unusual Statement Hours After Controversial Arrest

What’s the latest on Gilbert Arenas? That’s the question on the minds of NBA fans right now. The basketball world was hit by a storm when reports emerged that former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, along with five other people, was arrested on a federal indictment. Among the three federal crimes that Arenas has been charged with are operating an illegal gambling business and making false statements to investigators. Despite these charges, the player was released, pending trial, after paying a $50,000 bond. And now, he is trying to reassure his fans of his innocence in a very unusual manner, to say the least.

Gilbert Arenas recently put out a video through his official X account. In it, the 43-year-old former athlete could be seen walking down the stairs of a police department, with his arms in the air in a manner that spelled that he had triumphed. The person recording the camera said, “Free. You better not”. Arenas waved his arms around, let out a laugh as he descended, then turned to the camera and said, “They can’t hold me, baby. They can’t hold me”. Arenas also added a caption to the video, which read “Im Back on the Streets 🗣️This aint got shyt to do with me ‘ just rented the house’ Wasnt apart”.

Unfortunately, Gilbert Arenas is not completely out of trouble. A trial will happen, which will determine whether the charges reportedly placed against him hold any value or not.

According to the indictment, the 3x NBA All-Star was charged, along with 4 other people, due to claims that he allegedly ran an illegal, high-stakes poker ring out of his home in the Los Angeles area. The charges placed by the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California report that, between September 2021 to July 2022, Arenas rented out his mansion in Encino to host illegal poker games. His co-defendants were allegedly told by the former NBA player to prepare the home for games, and to collect a ‘rake’, which is money taken from each pot that goes to the organisers. One of the text messages between Arenas and the other defendants, which was obtained by the prosecutors, highlighted a photo of a poker table bearing the former player’s name and likeness.

However, judging from the way he exited the police department, the Washington Wizards legend is not letting the charges affect him. Though the NBA world might be divided on Arenas’ arrest, there are still people who are giving out their support to him. However, from the looks of it, Nick Young is not among them. Or, is he?

Nick Young ‘Assumes’ Gilbert Arenas’ Guilt in a Hilarious Confession: “Don’t Worry About the Show”

No sooner had reports of Gilbert Arenas’ arrest made the news than 2018 NBA champion Nick Young posted a video on Instagram. Being one of the regular co-hosts on the ‘Gil’s Arena’ show, he and Gilbert Arenas share a close bond. Therefore, it certainly came as a surprise when Young kicked off his video by repeating “Stupid motherf—– gone man, they got him!”. However, from the way that he spoke throughout the 5:40-minute video, it was obvious that Young was being overly sarcastic. To him, Arenas’ arrest gave him the chance to troll his co-worker.

“Don’t worry about the show or nothing. Don’t worry about Gil’s Arena, I got that now,” said Young. “We might as well change the show to Swaggy’s Arena in conjunction with Gilbert’s. We’re gonna put a little Gilbert sign on the side, but it’s Swaggy’s Arena until you come back home.”

As the former Nuggets player continued his sarcastic rant, he kept trolling Arenas by adding that “Underdog, don’t trip, they got a TV in there, he could still make his picks from a cell”. If that wasn’t enough, Nick Young proceeded to ‘throw’ some more ‘Gil’s Arena’ hosts under the bus by saying “I got some demands. I probably don’t want Kenyon on there either, cause I’m tired of his s— too. I’m tired of Ken f——with me, take his a– to jail too.” Yikes! Then again, if your close friend won’t jokingly relish when you’re experiencing a moment of misery, then who will?

Arenas’ trial is scheduled for 23rd September. If he is convicted of all three charges placed on him, the player could face up to 15 years in prison. Nothing can be presumed, though, about how things will turn out for the former player until more news comes out.