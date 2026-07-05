“Give Him the Money to Go Away”: Bronny James Told to Retire After LeBron James’ Lakers Exit

LeBron James is gone, and according to one veteran media analyst, Bronny James’ NBA career should follow.

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With LeBron departing the Los Angeles Lakers as an unrestricted free agent, questions about his 21-year-old son’s future have moved from whispers to full volume. On Fox Sports Radio’s The Odd Couple, Rob Parker delivered a blunt verdict: it’s time for Bronny to call it a career.

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“Bronny James should retire. I would retire,” Parker said. “Because here’s the thing. Like the worst part now is, you know, the jig is up, and then they’ll pull the plug on him and just give him the money to go away. Seriously, I’d just give him the money to go away… Your dad’s not here anymore. That’s the reason you were here.”

While the Lakers are spending over $260 million on new signings, Parker implied there’s no value in looking at Bronny as a trade piece either. He feels Rob Pelinka should simply buy out the remainder of the young guard’s newly guaranteed salary to clean the slate.

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“‘We’ll let your son, you know what, we’ll pick up his contract so that he’ll have some money… to be nice cause they didn’t want to feel like they’re mean-spirited.”

The co-hosts pushed back hard against the retirement narrative, noting that the league’s deep 450-player ecosystem has room for a 21-year-old developmental role player.

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One of them even said that the rebuilding Lakers still need young bodies to fill out their bench, questioning why the organization would hastily discard an inexpensive asset.

However, Parker remained completely unmoved, pointing directly to the 21-year-old’s minimal statistical impact as definitive proof of his replaceability.

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According to league data, the former 55th overall pick averaged just 2.9 points, 1.2 assists, and 0.5 rebounds per contest across 42 regular-season appearances during the 2025–26 NBA season.

“He’s exchangeable. He’s replaceable,” Parker countered. “Cause they can go get another 21-year-old without LeBron James. Like, you already said it, most Laker fans were disgusted that LeBron was on the team, and now they got to still watch his son.”

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The intense media scrutiny coincides with recent cap management choices made by the Lakers’ front office. On June 29, 2026, the franchise officially allowed the young guard’s contract to become fully guaranteed for $2.3 million for the upcoming 2026–27 campaign.

While that keeps him on the Lakers’ books for now, the ongoing public pushback from figures like Parker is a sign that the younger James will have to do more to carve out an identity entirely independent of his father’s colossal shadow.