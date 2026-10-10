“Give My Boy Some C*ndoms!”: Jaylen Brown Fires Back at Anthony Edwards After Adidas Commercial Roast

As an independent sneaker entrepreneur, Jaylen Brown seems to believe that the mega shoe brands cater to their signature athletes’ every need. Literally, every need. So when Brown became the collateral in Anthony Edwards’ viral Adidas commercial, the 76ers star didn’t hold back during a recent Twitch stream. Brown fired back at the Minnesota Timberwolves star with a biting personal jab after Ant took shots at his hair and mocked LeBron James’ physical health in the ad.

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The exchange unfolded during a Twitch livestream featuring Brown and his new teammate, VJ Edgecombe, another Adidas signature athlete. With the commercial putting Brown in the crosshairs, the conversation offered him a chance to respond directly to Edwards’ jabs.

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They watched and reacted in real-time to Anthony Edwards’ latest Adidas commercial promoting the “Anthony Edwards 3” signature sneaker in a mock late-night talk show bit titled ‘Minnatlantasota.’ Brown initially marveled at the production, saying, “I think all that AE s–t is fire though. Adidas is definitely setting the wave, like he doing s–t different.”

Until he saw the jokes aimed at him and his new teammate, LeBron James. In the commercial, Ant takes a jab at James for picking the Sixers over the Wolves, joking that “his knees couldn’t handle the cold weather” in Minnesota. That alone had JB laughing at the audacity. “That’s f–ked up by the way,” he said.

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Then he got to the part where Ant directly took a shot at him.

“Philly got some of the best barbers in the world. Between him and the old boy from Boston, they gonna have a whole lot of enhancements going on in the locker room.”

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Jaylen Brown was blown away by that. He was between laughter and disbelief. But it only took a second for him to go from amusement to direct retaliation to the roasts.

“That’s f–ked up by the way,” Brown told Edgecombe, even questioning if he had anything to do with it as an Adidas employee. VJ swore all his loyalty to his Philly teammates right before Brown directly addressed Ant and Adidas.

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“That’s f–ked up, AE. I thought you was my boy. Come on man, that’s crazy. We ain’t doing that. You feel me? Adidas wrote this for you, my boy? They wrote this for you. They trying to drive a wedge between us, bro. You ain’t see it? We from the crib, from the A, you supposed to lead me out of that.”

Then, referencing Edwards’ highly publicized personal off-court drama and paternity lawsuits, Brown delivered a devastating retaliation against the Timberwolves’ centerpiece.

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“Adidas doing anything for my boy. You need to give my boy some c*ndoms!” Brown shouted, leaving Edgecombe almost falling out of his chair. “They got to get AE… We got some Adidas-sponsored ‘condominiums.'”

Ant’s commercial, set in a fictional talk-show studio, was designed as an unfiltered venue for the 25-year-old guard to showcase his signature charismatic, trash-talking persona. He directly referenced real NBA storylines for laughs, which made this commercial viral.

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Beyond targeting James and Brown, Edwards threw jabs at New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson and his father, Rick Brunson, who serves on the Knicks’ coaching staff.

He even joked about refusing to carpool with new teammate LaMelo Ball following Ball’s off-court driving incidents. Edwards capped off the ad by staring into the lens and declaring, “When I lace these up, it’s over for all y’all, especially you know who.”

However, the jab referencing “enhancements” had direct relevance to Brown, who faced widespread social media trolling last season when dark spray-on hair enhancement visibly rubbed off onto opponents’ jerseys during games.

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This isn’t the first time Edwards and Brown have exchanged playful shots across media platforms. During NBA All-Star Weekend in February, Ant drew laughs when he named Brown as the one player in the league he would never allow to date his sister.

But with Brown now paired alongside LeBron James in Philadelphia after a blockbuster summer trade that sent Paul George to Boston, the stakes and visibility surrounding their matchup have elevated.

While Brown recognized the clever marketing behind the commercial, his clapback returned the same energy to Ant. With Philadelphia and Minnesota scheduled for their first regular-season clash in January, basketball fans can expect the banter from ‘Minnatlantasota’ to carry straight onto the hardwood.