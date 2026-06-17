“Given Me So Many Dirty Looks”: Marc Spears Apologizes to Jalen Brunson and His Father After NBA Finals Outcome

The Jalen Brunson apology tour is officially in full swing. Ever since Brunson cemented his place in New York basketball lore by leading the Knicks to their first championship in 53 years, a growing list of critics and doubters have been lining up to admit they got it wrong. Draymond Green issued his mea culpa before the decisive Game 5. Stephen A. Smith followed after the final buzzer. Now, veteran NBA insider and Hall of Fame journalist Marc J. Spears has become the latest voice to join the chorus.

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Spears’ apology traces back two years, when he confidently stated that the Philadelphia 76ers had a better chance of winning a title than the Knicks. With Brunson now standing atop the basketball world and delivering New York its long-awaited championship, that take hasn’t aged particularly well. And Spears was more than willing to own it.

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“I’m gonna take off my glasses. I want to send an apology to Jalen Brunson and his father, who’s given me so many dirty looks over the last two years. Yo, J is the truth. He stands so much taller than he is. I ain’t got no shade I can give this cat. He’s on top of the world. He is amazing, period. Respect. A lot of respect, champ.”

The apology wasn’t just about doubting Jalen Brunson’s ability to lead a contender. It stemmed from a take that looked perfectly reasonable at the time.

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During an old episode of ESPN’s NBA Today, Spears confidently backed Philadelphia’s star power over New York’s, arguing that the 76ers possessed the superior championship foundation.

“[The Sixers] got Joel Embiid. They got the three best players amongst the two teams.”

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Even host Malika Andrews stopped to make sure she heard him correctly. Spears doubled down, effectively ranking Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey ahead of Brunson and every member of the Knicks roster.

The timing made the declaration especially bold. It came just weeks after Brunson had dismantled the Sixers in a 4-2 first-round series victory, announcing himself as a bona fide superstar by averaging 35.5 points and 9.0 assists per game. He punctuated the series with a masterful 41-point, 12-assist performance in the Game 6 clincher, repeatedly proving he was the best player on the floor.

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Still, Spears wasn’t alone in his thinking. Philadelphia had just landed Paul George on a massive four-year, $212 million contract, creating one of the league’s most hyped Big Threes on paper. Meanwhile, the Knicks had yet to acquire Karl-Anthony Towns, making it easier to envision the Sixers as the team with the brighter championship outlook.

But his assessment also draws a similar pattern, with doubts raised about whether Jalen Brunson could lead as a 1A option on the team. Those doubts were put to rest throughout this season as the Knicks won the NBA Cup and the championship, with their captain sweeping the individual honors.

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JB was the NBA Cup MVP, Eastern Conference Finals MVP, and NBA Finals MVP. That’s why the apologies are pouring in, the Villanova guard shattered expectations and rewrote the narrative.

Stephen A. Smith offers an apology, which Jalen Brunson shrugs off

On Monday’s edition of First Take, Smith remembered that JB had walked up to him in May 2025, after the Knicks eliminated the Boston Celtics, and said, “I’m not going to even say anything,” before walking away.

Brunson has never directly replied to any of his critics and instead has focused on getting better night after night. As the Knicks broke the drought, fellow New Yorker Stephen A. Smith knew an apology was in order.

“Me and Pops go back over 30 years. National television, I owe this man an apology. I am grateful for what you have done for this city, what y’all have done for this city. And you won’t be hearing any more doubts from me, my brother. You’re a champion.”

Brunson’s reply was hardly out of character.

“We’ll see about that. We’ll see about that. But thank you.”

Four seasons after arriving in New York, the former second-round pick delivered the franchise’s first NBA championship since 1973. Along the way, Brunson made one of the most selfless decisions by a modern superstar, leaving roughly $113 million on the table in 2024 to give the Knicks greater roster flexibility and a better chance to build a title contender around him.

His impact is hard to gauge from the box score. His leadership, sacrifice, and unwavering belief in the organization’s vision helped lay the foundation for a championship run.