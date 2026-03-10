“Given Up a Lot of Money”: Draymond Green Reveals Suffering Heavy Loss for Warriors Dynasty

Draymond Green has never been shy about how much the Golden State Warriors mean to him. Through championships, controversy, and immense roster turnover, the veteran forward has remained one of the team’s mainstays in this era of Warriors basketball. However, as he has now revealed, the loyalty that kept him in the Bay for more than a decade might have come with a price.

“The Golden State Warriors is like my alma mater,” Green told Fred VanVleet on the Unguarded podcast. “I always root and want this organization to do well…. A lot of people say, ‘Oh man, why is Draymond still here?’ Draymond has given up a lot of money in staying here over the course of my 14 years because I love this place.”

Green potentially giving up a more lucrative contract to stay in Golden State is quite likely to have happened. During his prime, the forward was one of the best defenders in the league while also being a serviceable shooter and good passer.

Just a few years ago, during the 2022-23 season, Green strongly considered signing with the Memphis Grizzlies, who offered him a three-year, $105 million deal.

He ended up turning the offer down for a longer-term but lower value four year, $100 million contract to stay in the Bay, but Green seriously considered leaving the team.

“It was a big money difference,” Green told Fred Warner during an appearance on the Warner Podcast. “No state taxes in Tennessee.”

Keep in mind that Green has to pay about 13% state tax on his income in California, meaning that $13 million from his Warriors contract was paid in taxes.

Green did make it clear that despite his financial sacrifice, he has never regretted prioritizing the success for the team. According to the four-time champion, the Dubs and him have a relationship built on mutual respect, with him adding that the team has “always done right by me,” something that he has reciprocated in his time there.

Draymond Green Compares His Warriors Role to Apple Executive Behind Steve Jobs

During the same conversation, Draymond Green also offered an interesting analogy from the corporate world to describe his place in the Warriors’ ecosystem.

Draymond Green (23) reacts after the Warriors committed a turnover against the Detroit Pistons in the first quarter at the Chase Center.

“I think I’m like the Eddy Cue of Apple, not Steve Jobs,” Green told VanVleet. “Still an intricate piece. Steve Jobs knows how valuable Eddy Cue is to Apple. We all know Steve Jobs is the man. Steph Curry is the man for sure. There’s not a person in this world that feels more strongly about that than I do. Steph Curry is the man.”

Green made it clear that just because he is a supporting figure to enhance Stephen Curry’s greatness, it doesn’t make his contribution any less significant. He referenced legendary partnerships, like Michael Jordan with Scottie Pippen and Dennis Rodman, and highlighted the idea that championship contenders rarely build around a single superstar.

For now, despite rumors of him potentially being traded at the deadline in February, it seems that the longtime Warrior is going to stay with the team that he helped lead to four championships alongside his Steve Jobs.