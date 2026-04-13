“Gives Way More Minutes to Bronny”: JJ Redick Under Fire as Dalton Knecht Goes Off vs Jazz

One Lakers youngster with a huge chip on his shoulder either has something against the Jazz or JJ Redick. Because he made a very big point today. Dalton Knecht walked off from the Los Angeles Lakers’ regular season finale with a personal best in a season he was written off. The Lakers completed a 2025-26 sweep of the Utah Jazz with a 131-107 win with overall great efficiency from LeBron James’ supporting cast. For the first time since that trade recall, we saw traces of the old Dalton Knecht which thrilled fans. And they had an emphatic message for JJ Redick.

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With stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves sidelined due to late-season injuries, the Lakers head coach turned to his bench, giving Knecht, Bronny James, and Adou Thiero a rare opportunity to showcase their talent. Knecht demonstrated that elite shooting touch that made him a first-round selection in 2024. The result was a 17 point masterclass in just 12 minutes of play.

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Dalton arrived in the fourth quarter and recorded his best statline of the season. He put on an offensive clinic, shooting a surgical 6-of-9 from the floor and 5-of-6 from the three. He also had two rebounds, four assists, and a steal, making all 12 of those minutes count.

Despite the blowout win, the atmosphere at Crypto.com Arena and across social media was one of intense frustration rather than celebration. LakeShow has a big bone to pick with JJ Redick for not giving the younger roleplayers enough opportunities this season.

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JJ Redick has had to change the rotations all season to cope with injuries to the star players. LA fans though have been crying for the G-League players to get more minutes. They’ve called out Jake LaRavia’s extended minutes while Knecht has fallen to the end of the rotation. It only reinforces the fans’ perception that Redick favors LaRavia too much.

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While the Lakers head into the postseason as the No. 4 seed to face the Houston Rockets, fans fear that Redick is lowering the Lakers’ ceiling by refusing to maximise the 24-year-old’s potential. Knecht has spent a majority of the season commuting between South Bay and the main club. He’s been incredible in the G-League too and his absence, along with Bronny’s and Adou’s hurt South Bay’s playoff chances.

Fans blamed JJ for that too. And they hope he’d not repeat the mistake in the postseason.

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Fans tell JJ Redick how to utilize Dalton Knecht

LakeShow’s reaction to Dalton Knecht’s season-best was visceral. The felt his potential called for a specialized play designed around him if JJ Redick was paying attention. “What more signs does JJ Redick need to give more minutes to Dalton Knecht and Adou Thiero? He gives way more minutes to Bronny, who’s irrelevant,” a fan said though many also added that Bronny is underutilized in garbage time. He had an impressive 11 points and four assists tonight.

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Those who feel the forward’s talent is getting wasted on the bench claimed, “it’s almost like dalton knecht is phenomenal at basketball if he could just get in the f—ing game.”

The statistical reality of the Utah game remains the strongest argument for the rookie’s inclusion in the postseason plans. As another fan succinctly put it, “Bro, Dalton Knecht got 17 points in 12 minutes of action. JJ needs to trust his players.”

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Earlier this week, Redick’s comments alarmed the Lakers faithful for sounding like he had thrown in the towel after Doncic’s and Reaves’ injuries. Tonight proved fans’ right that LeBron James could have a worthy supporting cast in the absence of the primary playmakers if Redick gave them the chance.

Most want to see Knecht’s floor-spacing ability with Luke Kennard’s efficient shooting skills. They even gave Redick ideas. “And JJ could have him move around off screens and cut to the hoop instead of stand around in the corner…. How does jj not know that Dalton is a rhythm movement shooter not a stand around guy.”

One suggested a trial by fire approach, “JJ Redick should bring Dalton Knecht in early Game 1 & see if he can hit a few 3s. If not DNP him forever.”

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The very explicit reactions traced it back to February 2025 when the Lakers attempted to send Knecht to the Hornets for Mark Williams. The trade didn’t pan out and they recalled Dalton. However, it put a huge chip on his shoulder and fans blame the Lakers for tearing down his confidence.

The frustration even took an ominous turn when a frustrated fan predicted dire consequences for underestimating Knecht. “JJ Redick & Lakers organization will pay for what they have done to Dalton Knecht. Hope he goes to a rival and s—s on the Lakers in the postseason next year lol.”

If Redick takes the fans’ coaching suggestions will be seen come April 18.