“Glorified Screen-Setter”: Karl-Anthony Towns Mounts Knicks’ Problems Despite Fulfilling NBA Coach’s Demand

The New York Knicks envisioned a seismic shift when Karl-Anthony Towns arrived in Manhattan. A stretch big with postseason chops, capable of reshaping the floor around Jalen Brunson and injecting size into late-game mismatches. On paper, the move promised a deeper playoff run, a diversified offense, and a partner who could create space and draw attention in critical moments.

As the 2025–26 season approaches, it’s becoming clear how the Knicks deploy Towns, especially in end-of-game possessions, will define their ceiling. And for fans and analysts alike, the upcoming adjustments may reveal whether this star can finally reach his potential in New York. However, people closely tracking his growth offer a perspective that adds context to the criticisms swirling around the Knicks’ new setup.

“[Karl-Anthony Towns] can’t even find the ball,” Wosny Lambre said on Kevin O’Connor’s podcast. “They’re paying him damn near 60 million a year to turn him into a glorified screen setter and spot-up floor spacer in the biggest moments. The offense is predictable, not dynamic enough. They need a more varied attack and for players around Brunson to take ownership. I wonder if Mike Brown has the respect to make that happen.” His words underscore how even a superstar can be constrained when the system prioritizes one playmaker and predictable isolation sets, leaving floor spacing underutilized.

Last year, Towns found himself in a system that didn’t properly leverage his talent. According to data gathered by the NBA, Brunson’s usage surges in clutch-time stretches, accounting for a staggering 42.4% of plays in the final five minutes of close games. Towns drift between the corners and high posts, present but rarely prioritized. Even when he flashes his trademark pick-and-pop or rolls hard to the rim, his touches are inconsistent, forcing him to adapt on the fly. Even last postseason, Towns took just 9.6% of the team’s clutch-time shots despite accounting for 19.5% of total team scoring, illustrating the disconnect between talent and opportunity.

Now, Mike Brown has entered New York after Tom Thibodeau’s departure following the Knicks’ ECF loss to the Pacers, inheriting a talented but rigidly structured roster. While his Sacramento teams thrived on egalitarian flow, ball movement, and distributed touches using Domantas Sabonis as a hub, his influence in New York will hinge on whether Brunson, Towns, and others buy into a system prioritizing shared responsibility over isolation. Brown’s challenge is translating his previous offensive philosophy to a group accustomed to predictable spacing and defined roles.

Validation From a Familiar Voice for Karl-Anthony Towns

Not everyone sees this season as a failure for Towns. Some believe he’s finally become the player they long urged him to be. Washington Wizards assistant coach David Vanterpool, who has worked closely with Karl-Anthony Towns as an assistant coach on the Minnesota Timberwolves, didn’t hold back his praise.

“Well first of all, his newfound soiree into the playoffs… I thought especially this season he met things head on – I mean, he stepped up in EVERY turn… He played like a star is supposed to play,” Vanterpool said during an interview with ScoopB. “I get it, and I don’t view you as a superstar yet because superstars play in May… he’s a superstar [now]. He’s playing in May, and he’s getting it done.”

Vanterpool’s words underline a paradox: the version of Towns on the floor is the one critics claimed he wasn’t. The Knicks got an engaged, postseason-ready big man they wanted. They just haven’t figured out how to make that version central when it counts.

For all the finger-pointing about usage and predictability, the real indictment may be systemic. Brown was hired for his offensive evolution in Sacramento, a system where stars shared responsibility and the ball didn’t stick. So far in New York, that version remains theoretical, and the clock is already ticking.