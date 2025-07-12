GM Confirms Giannis Antetokounmpo Meeting After Bucks Star’s Comment on Milwaukee Future

“[Giannis is] open-minded about exploring whether his best long-term fit is remaining in Milwaukee or playing elsewhere.” That’s what ESPN’s Shams Charania reported back in May—and just like that, the whispers turned into full-blown trade buzz. Three straight first-round exits. Damian Lillard waived. The Bucks suddenly look a little shaky. And if Giannis were thinking about a fresh start, now would feel like the moment. But here’s the real question—does he actually want to leave?

The Bucks are in a tricky spot right now, and it feels like every move is being watched under a microscope—especially by Giannis. After three straight first-round playoff exits, Milwaukee made a bold call by waiving Damian Lillard after just two seasons, reportedly upsetting Giannis as he chases another title. In response, the front office has started reshaping the roster—bringing in former playoff rival Myles Turner and re-signing key pieces like Kevin Porter Jr., Bobby Portis, and Gary Trent Jr. It’s clear the team is trying to reset, but the uncertainty around their direction is still very real.

And now, with The Athletic’s Eric Nehm posting on X, the air around all the Giannis trade talk might’ve just calmed—at least for a moment. Amid the noise, Nehm went straight to the source: Bucks GM

And if you’re a Milwaukee fan, what he shared was a sigh of relief. Horst said, “We talk to Giannis all the time. Our coaches are with Giannis working him out. Our strength coaches are working him out. I’ll go visit him after Summer League.” He made it clear they’re not playing into the speculation, adding, “There’s a reason we don’t really speculate or talk about any of this stuff ever. This is no different. We’re entirely focused on our job. Our job is to build the best team that we can, present that to him, present the vision and the plan, and go kick a– in the next season.”

Let’s talk facts—Giannis Antetokounmpo is still under contract with the Bucks through the 2026–27 season, with a massive $62 million player option waiting for him in 2027–28. His current deal, worth $186 million over three years, was crafted to line up with Damian Lillard’s timeline. But here’s the twist: there’s no no-trade clause, so yeah, if Giannis or the team ever decides it’s time to part ways, that door technically exists. Despite constant links to the Lakers, Warriors, Knicks, and Heat, there’s no active trade market right now. As ESPN’s Brian Windhorst put it, Giannis hasn’t asked out, and the Bucks aren’t shopping him—but his refusal to shut down the idea? That’s keeping the buzz alive.

Even with all the noise, Bucks coach Doc Rivers has made it clear where he stands. He called the rumors “so ridiculous” on The Bill Simmons Show, adding, “I don’t know how many more times Giannis has to say he wants to be a Buck and he wants to win a title with the Bucks… it’s not the way it’s done anymore.” And honestly, it’s easy to see why Giannis still loves Milwaukee. Since being drafted in 2013, he’s built a legacy—2013–14 Rookie of the Year, 2019–20 Defensive Player of the Year, two-time MVP, 2021 Finals MVP, nine-time All-Star, five-time All-Defensive selection, and a spot on the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team. This is his home. The only question is—will it stay that way?

Giannis Antetokounmpo says he’ll “probably” stay with the Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the NBA world buzzing again—and all it took was one word: “Probably.” That was his response when asked during a livestream with IShowSpeed if he plans to stay with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 2025–26 season. He added, “Probably, we’ll see. Probably, I love Milwaukee.” And just like that, the door to speculation swung wide open. For someone who’s spent his entire 12-year career in one city, won a championship, and built a legacy, that hesitant “probably” says a lot more than it seems.

Now, before you assume he’s packing his bags for Manhattan, here’s the bigger picture. Giannis admitted during that same stream, “A lot of people have tried to convince me, try to convince me to go and play there [New York] and stuff,” who’ve been lurking as a potential landing spot for years. Despite all the buzz, Giannis hasn’t formally requested a trade—and he’s still under contract through the 2026–27 season, with a player option worth over $62 million for 2027–28. Plus, while that deal has no no-trade clause, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst reports there’s no active trade market for him right now.

And then there’s New York—the team that just refuses to disappear from the Giannis conversation.

