GM Jon Horst Says Giannis Antetokounmpo Is “Not Cleared to Play”, Shuts Down Bucks Tanking Rumors

The situation in Wisconsin is so dire right now that it’s simply not about Giannis Antetokounmpo‘s exit. The 2x MVP and the Milwaukee Bucks are at an impasse over his recent injury and subsequent benching decision. In fact, the Greek Freak supported the call for an investigation into his team, where he has spent 13 years. That’s why GM Jon Horst had to step in and set the record straight.

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“He’s not cleared to play yet in a game,” Horst told Eric Nehm of The Athletic on Tuesday. “And we’re going to continue to evaluate it. I don’t know what the outcome in that world will be, but the only lens has been to make our best professional judgment for him and for us. And it has nothing to do with draft picks. It has nothing to do with tanking. It has everything to do with the health of the player.”

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Since March 15, Giannis has been out with left knee hyperextension and a bone bruise. The earlier reports indicated just a week on the sidelines, but that’s clearly not the case. The Bucks reportedly requested Antetokounmpo to shut himself down for the rest of the season. But the 31-year-old denied it and even asked the NBA for an investigation.

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The disagreement from Giannis Antetokounmpo was loud. “I’ve never seen a case of a player saying, my caliber of player, that’s like — I’m saying it publicly — I want to f—ing play. You know what I’m saying? I don’t think I’ve seen this.” Antetokounmpo added, “So, if there needs to be an investigation, great. There should be. I don’t know. There should be. Until we figure something out. For somebody to come and tell me to not play or not to compete, it’s like a slap in my face. So, I don’t know where the relationship goes from there.”

It’s clear that Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to play, but the Milwaukee franchise remains firm, citing caution and protocol. So, the NBA had to step in and even began an investigation into any violation of the Player Participation Policy. Interestingly, the reports revealed contradicting stands about Giannis’ return.

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ESPN’s senior insider Shams Charania reported, “The Bucks have told NBA investigators that Giannis Antetokounmpo declined the opportunity to play 3-on-3 scrimmages as part of return protocol from a mid-March knee injury, per ESPN sources. Antetokounmpo told the league he is healthy enough to resume action.”

For now, the Bucks appear to be on the right side of the investigation as the 2x MVP apparently denied a scrimmage, which suggests that he is no 100% ready to suit up. Before GM Horst’s stance, even the head coach, Doc Rivers, steered clear of any allegations. “You know, the tough part about all this is I’m in the middle and I have nothing to do with it. Coaches don’t decide any of this. I think there are two sides to this. I will tell you that. But I don’t want to get too involved in it,” Rivers said during the press conference.

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The tension is high in Milwaukee, as this is not just a disagreement, but a question of distrust that can’t be fixed easily, especially after 13 years of relationship. While the teams around the team remain on high alert about a potential trade, the Greek Freak once again poured cold water on those suggestions.

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Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to stay

Before the trade deadline, the Miami Heat reportedly constructed a package around Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, additional players, and multiple draft picks, which Milwaukee strongly considered accepting. But then they decided not to and wait for the off-season. Now, Antetokounmpo still has the 2026-27 season guaranteed, along with a player option in 2027. He also becomes eligible for a four-year, $275 million extension starting October 1, or six months after any trade. That puts the Bucks at a crossroads. They can extend him and repair the relationship. Or they can move him and reset the franchise.

Amid this, Giannis Antetokounmpo recently told Lori Nickel of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel that he 100% wants to continue next season. “This is what I want. I want to be here. I want to be with my team.”Antetokounmpo continued, “I want to win here again. This is my home. I’ve spent more years [that I can remember] here than in Greece. It’s my home. I want to help the community with my wife and my brothers.”

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He even doubled down on the winning mindset and wants to hold the Larry O’Brien trophy again. “As long as it’s great organized basketball and a team that’s willing to play selfless basketball, and chase some goal that’s bigger than themselves, I’ll be here.”

This season, the 31-year-old has played in just 36 games and still averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists while shooting 62.4% from the field. But multiple injuries earlier in the season had already limited the Bucks’ chances for a successful postseason run. But he has no problem staying and has urged the team to find the win now mindset.