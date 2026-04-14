“GOAT Conversation Will Be Officially Over” if LeBron James-Led Lakers Beat Durant’s Rockets, Says Celtics Champion

Few debates in sports have lasted longer, or gotten louder, than the NBA’s ‘GOAT’. Every LeBron James milestone reignites the eternal Michael Jordan vs. James tug‑of‑war over rings, longevity, and dominance. Now the conversation folds into another rivalry chapter, as a 41-year-old LeBron leads an undermanned Los Angeles Lakers unit into a first‑round playoff series against Kevin Durant’s Houston Rockets.

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But even before tip-off, analysts have already leaned heavily toward Houston, with some predicting a clean sweep in favor of the Rockets. That said, narratives like these have historically fueled players like Michael Jordan and LeBron James, turning doubt into the kind of performances that redefine legacies.

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So when ESPN’s First Take asked former Boston Celtics champion Kendrick Perkins about the possibility of an unlikely Lakers upset, he delivered a response that immediately raised the stakes of the entire series.

“Do you realize that the Lakers are one of the biggest underdogs to start the playoffs? They have a 15% chance at winning this series,” Perkins explained this morning on ESPN First Take. “Let me explain why I say it (The GOAT) is LeBron James. No Luka Doncic, no Austin Reaves. If a 41-year-old LeBron James in the head-to-head match-up with Kevin Durant comes out and pulls off this victory and comes out victorious in this series, I don’t want to hear a damn thing anymore about the ‘GOAT’ conversation.”

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Perkins’ stance carries even more weight considering he recently suggested the Lakers would be lucky to win a single game in this series. That shift underscores just how massive a LeBron-led upset would be against a Houston Rockets squad led by Kevin Durant.

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“The ‘GOAT’ conversation will be officially over. I don’t want to hear from Stephen A, I don’t want to hear from my brother Mike Wilbon, I don’t want to hear none of that. If a 41-year-old LeBron James comes out and leads this Lakers team to a first-round victory, being the heavy underdog, I don’t want to hear anything about the ‘GOAT’ conversation.”

“When you look at the roster that he has, Jake LaRavia, we’re talking about Bronny, Marcus Smart, Deandre Ayton against this Houston Rockets team in the head-to-head with Kevin Durant, LeBron James has everything to gain in this series at the age of 41 years old. Everything,” Perkins concluded.

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When it comes to the postseason résumé, Michael Jordan still holds the edge as a scorer, averaging 33.4 points across his playoff career. However, LeBron’s case leans on longevity and versatility, leading in rebounds, assists, blocks, and total playoff appearances. That contrast is exactly why moments like this series carry so much weight in the ongoing debate.

Situations like this are not unprecedented in NBA history. LeBron himself delivered a similar statement early in his career during the 2007 Eastern Conference Finals, when he carried an undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers roster past the heavily favored Detroit Pistons. That performance did not end the GOAT debate, but it established a blueprint for how a single playoff series can permanently shift how a player is viewed.

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Lakers vs. Rockets – What does LeBron James need to win?

With Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves sidelined, the Lakers’ path past Houston depends on LeBron James stepping back into a full No. 1 role rather than operating as a secondary option.

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Since turning 41, the 4x NBA Champion has averaged 21.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 7.3 assists on 51.7% shooting in 33.2 minutes. But against a Rockets team that finished top‑10 in offense (118.6 ORtg) and sixth in defense (113.2 DRtg), that probably has to climb closer to a 28‑8‑10 line.

Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) looks on during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

The game plan will revolve around controlling tempo and attacking mismatches, especially when Durant is forced into defensive switches. At the same time, JJ Redick will need consistent production from role players like Deandre Ayton, Rui Hachimura, and Luke Kennard to generate easier scoring opportunities.

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This is the only path for the fourth-seed Lakers to turn a narrow matchup into a real advantage without their two primary scorers. At 41, LeBron’s margin for error is razor thin, but his control of tempo and ability to elevate teammates is what gives Los Angeles a legitimate chance to stretch this series and potentially reshape the narrative around his legacy.