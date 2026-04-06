“Going to Get Fined for Saying That”: Doc Rivers Responds to LeBron James’ Milwaukee Comments

In an attempt to douse the flames, Doc Rivers may have poured fuel on them. Following his comments on cities like Milwaukee and Memphis, superstar LeBron James has rubbed many the wrong way. And he is facing the heat. The Milwaukee Bucks coach may have landed himself in hot water with a light-hearted jab that he fears will have repercussions.

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Right after Milwaukee’s win over Memphis (131-115), reporters asked Rivers to weigh in on LeBron’s remarks. The timing couldn’t have been better — the two cities had just faced off on the court. “The way I read the Milwaukee thing, he didn’t take a shot at the city, he took a shot at the hotels. That’s how I read it,” Rivers said with a grin, half-joking that Milwaukee should put up a Four Seasons or a Ritz-Carlton.

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He also gave the city some genuine love, saying how much it’s grown since his college days. Then came the fun part: “So, I think we should trade for him. That would be my answer. Let him see Milwaukee, and I think he would change his tune. I’m going to get fined for saying that.”

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And he’s not wrong to worry. The NBA takes tampering seriously. Back in 2021, the league punished the Philadelphia 76ers for improper contact with P.J. Tucker and Danuel House Jr. before they were eligible to sign, forcing them to forfeit their 2023 and 2024 second-round draft picks.

Rivers knows the rulebook intimately; he even drew a tampering fine for the Clippers in 2019 after hyping Kawhi Leonard on TV, which makes his “joke” a little less jokey than it sounds.

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Hilariously, LeBron James didn’t mention Milwaukee while describing how detested playing in Memphis was during the Bob Does Sports YouTube video. However, following the backlash, accusing Bron of racial connotation in his comments, he doubled down with another name.

“I’m 41 years old. There’s two cities I do not like playing in right now. That’s Milwaukee, and that’s Memphis. What is the problem with that?” said Bron.

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The Bucks’ social media team had fun with it, too. After the win, they posted the final score with the caption: “Won the matchup between everyone’s two favorite cities.” Clean.

Doc Rivers, who thinks he might get into trouble, has actually opened the doors for a new opportunity.

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Can the Bucks trade for LeBron James?

This summer, LeBron hits free agency after finishing out his two-year, $101 million deal. Considering his age and reduced role in the Lakers’ outfit lately, many expected the superstar to hang up his boots. It seemed valid when the Lakers cruised toward the postseason as an unstoppable force.

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But things have shifted. With Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic sidelined indefinitely, LA’s title hopes have taken a serious hit. LeBron’s back to chasing that fifth ring with no clear path forward.

Over the last few weeks, many have rumored that King James would join Stephen Curry for one last time before they collect their fifth rings. But no one really thought about James pairing up with Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On the court, the fit could be seamless and synergistic in ways that go beyond highlight-reel appeal. LeBron’s elite playmaking (still dishing nearly 7 assists per game at age 41) would complement Giannis’s devastating transition game and interior dominance, creating easy looks off drive-and-kick actions or lob threats that defenses struggle to contain.

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Giannis, a two-time MVP who’s long expressed admiration for learning from LeBron, could benefit from a veteran facilitator who elevates teammates without needing the ball in his hands constantly, freeing the Greek Freak to attack mismatches while LeBron operates as a point-forward orchestrator.

The Bucks’ current supporting cast (post-Lillard waiver and Lopez departure) is younger and athletic; adding LeBron’s basketball IQ and spacing could unlock a more versatile offense, potentially addressing Milwaukee’s recent struggles, as they fell short of making the playoffs this season.

Salary cap implications add realism—and complexity—to the idea. LeBron would likely command a veteran minimum or mid-level deal if prioritizing a ring (similar to how stars have taken cuts before), as the Bucks project limited flexibility around Giannis’s massive extension and Myles Turner’s contract.

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Milwaukee isn’t flush with cap space, so any signing might involve the taxpayer MLE or creative maneuvers, potentially limiting further roster upgrades. A sign-and-trade from the Lakers could theoretically facilitate it, but apron restrictions make that tricky.

Rivers probably was just joking around, but sometimes the best ideas start that way.