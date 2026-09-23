Buddy Hield Joins 7th NBA Team as 3-Player Trade Keeps Ex-Warriors Star In Eastern Conference

Buddy Hield’s final regular-season game with the Atlanta Hawks offered one more reminder of the skill that has kept him around the NBA for a decade. He scored 31 points against Miami and knocked down seven 3-pointers. Despite showing how quickly his shot can change a game when he gets enough opportunities, the 33-year-old is on the move again.

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Shams Charania reported, “The Atlanta Hawks are trading Buddy Hield, Ryan Nembhard and cash to the Charlotte Hornets for Dorian Finney-Smith, sources tell ESPN.” The deal still needs league approval. For Hield, it means another Eastern Conference stop and, more notably, the seventh NBA franchise of his career.

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His path around the league was largely based on shooting beyond the three-point line. That formula looked particularly dangerous during his time with the Golden State Warriors.

Buddy Hield joined Golden State in 2024 through a sign-and-trade with Philadelphia. He immediately gave the Warriors another shooting threat alongside Stephen Curry.



More importantly, his movement without the ball helped him fit naturally into the team’s offense. His production eventually became less consistent, but the Warriors continued to value what he brought to the locker room. Curry was especially impressed by Hield’s dedication.

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“He probably puts more hours in the gym than I think I’ve ever seen anybody,” Curry said.

That work ethic became part of Buddy Hield’s reputation in Golden State. So did his personality. Kerr saw that side of him when Hield briefly fell outside the rotation. Rather than disengage, the veteran remained active on the bench, communicating with teammates and keeping the group loose.

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“Buddy’s one of my favorite players I’ve ever coached,” Kerr said. He also praised Buddy Hield for staying positive while out of the rotation, calling him “an incredible human being.” The Warriors head coach later described him as “the greatest teammate ever” and “an amazing spirit.”

“Buddy Hield left a mark,” Draymond Green said, while calling him “one of my favorite teammates of all time.” Green emphasized that Hield’s attitude never changed, whether he was starting, coming off the bench, or receiving a DNP.

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But Golden State eventually decided to move on. In February 2026, the Warriors shipped Hield and Jonathan Kuminga to Atlanta in exchange for Kristaps Porzingis. By that point, Hield had appeared in 44 games for Golden State, averaging 8.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists in just under 18 minutes a night.

The Hawks gave him a fresh start, but the situation did not look all that different. He appeared in only seven games for Atlanta after the trade, averaging 5.1 points while shooting 41.2 percent from three. His role was limited, and it seemed like the season might quietly fade out for him.

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Then came one final statement. In Atlanta’s regular season closer against Miami, the 33-year-old put together one of the most electric individual performances of his year. He finished with 31 points on 12 of 18 shooting, knocking down 7 of his 11 attempts from beyond the arc. It was the kind of game that reminds everyone exactly what Buddy Hield is capable of when he gets the opportunity.

Reports from Atlanta described him as a strong locker-room voice who brought energy, experience and levity to the group. But that chapter lasted only months.

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Charlotte now becomes the seventh franchise Buddy Hield has played for, following stops with the New Orleans Pelicans, Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks.

Curry admired his work ethic. Kerr valued his personality and professionalism. Green viewed him as one of his favorite teammates. Atlanta appreciated his presence in the locker room.



Yet Buddy Hield is once again headed somewhere new. The move does not change what he brings when the shot is falling. Now, Charlotte gives him another opportunity.