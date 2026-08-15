Golden State Warriors 2026-27 Schedule: All Dates and Notable Matches

The NBA has officially released the full schedule for the 2026-27 season, giving Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors their complete roadmap for the year. Golden State faces a demanding 82-game regular season featuring 28 national television appearances, 15 back-to-back sets, and roughly 46,000 miles of travel. Here is everything you need to know about the Warriors’ schedule, opening night matchup, marquee dates, and toughest stretches.

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When Does the Warriors’ 2026-27 NBA Season Start?

The Warriors begin their 2026-27 campaign on the road on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Tip-off is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and will air nationally on ESPN.

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This will be the second straight season and the fourth time in the past six seasons that the Warriors open their campaign against the Lakers. However, the matchup brings a brand new look. With LeBron James now playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, this rivalry opens a fresh chapter featuring Stephen Curry facing off against Luka Dončić and Austin Reaves.

Imago Golden State Warriors at Orlando Magic, Orlando, Florida, USA Orlando, Florida, USA, November 18, 2025, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry 30 and Draymond Green 23 at the Kia Center. Copyright: xMartyxJean-Louisx

Golden State enters the opener dealing with early injury tests. Key rotation wings Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are working their way back from knee surgeries and are expected to miss the opening portion of the schedule, putting immediate pressure on Curry and the supporting cast out of the gate.

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What is the Warriors’ Full 2026-27 Schedule?

The Golden State Warriors will play an 82-game regular season from October through April. They open the 2026-27 campaign on the road against the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, October 21, before returning to Chase Center for their home opener against the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, October 23. The game is scheduled for 10:00 p.m. ET and will be available on NBA League Pass.

The home opener will also give fans their first chance to see No. 11 overall pick Yaxel Lendeborg in a regular-season game at Chase Center. He will face the Memphis Grizzlies, who selected Cameron Boozer with the No. 3 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.

The Warriors will also compete in the Emirates NBA Cup as part of West Group C. Their four Group Play games are scheduled for October 30 against the Lakers, November 13 at the San Antonio Spurs, November 25 against the Sacramento Kings, and November 27 at the Portland Trail Blazers. The Warriors’ October 30 and November 13 games will be nationally available on Prime Video, while the November 25 and November 27 matchups will be available on NBA League Pass.

Golden State’s schedule also features several marquee matchups throughout the season, including a Christmas Day meeting with the Denver Nuggets on December 25, a January 24 home game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, two consecutive home meetings with the San Antonio Spurs on January 30 and February 1, and a February 13 road matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden.

The Warriors will close out the regular season on April 11, with the complete schedule featuring 82 games across the 2026-27 campaign.

Date Opponent Venue / Location Tip-off (ET) Broadcast Oct. 21, 2026 at Los Angeles Lakers Crypto.com Arena 10:00 p.m. ESPN Oct. 23, 2026 vs. Memphis Grizzlies Chase Center 10:00 p.m. — Oct. 26, 2026 at Denver Nuggets Ball Arena 10:00 p.m. — Oct. 30, 2026 vs. Los Angeles Lakers (NBA Cup) Chase Center 10:00 p.m. Prime Video Nov. 6, 2026 vs. Miami Heat Chase Center 10:00 p.m. — Nov. 13, 2026 at San Antonio Spurs (NBA Cup) Frost Bank Center 8:00 p.m. Prime Video Nov. 25, 2026 vs. Sacramento Kings (NBA Cup) Chase Center 10:00 p.m. — Nov. 27, 2026 at Portland Trail Blazers (NBA Cup) Moda Center 10:00 p.m. — Dec. 25, 2026 vs. Denver Nuggets Chase Center — ABC/ESPN Jan. 24, 2027 vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Chase Center 8:30 p.m. — Jan. 30, 2027 vs. San Antonio Spurs Chase Center 5:30 p.m. — Feb. 1, 2027 vs. San Antonio Spurs Chase Center 10:00 p.m. — Feb. 13, 2027 at New York Knicks Madison Square Garden 7:30 p.m. — Feb. 15, 2027 vs. Indiana Pacers Chase Center 7:30 p.m. — Mar. 7, 2027 vs. Houston Rockets Chase Center 10:00 p.m. NBC/Peacock Mar. 24, 2027 vs. Philadelphia 76ers Chase Center 10:00 p.m. — Mar. 31, 2027 at Philadelphia 76ers Wells Fargo Center 7:30 p.m. ESPN Apr. 8, 2027 at Oklahoma City Thunder Paycom Center — — Apr. 9, 2027 at Oklahoma City Thunder Paycom Center — — Apr. 11, 2027 vs. Utah Jazz Chase Center 8:30 p.m. —

Who Will the Warriors Play on Christmas Day 2026?

The Warriors will host Nikola Jokić and the Denver Nuggets on Christmas Day, Friday, December 25, 2026, at Chase Center in San Francisco. The game will tip off at 10:30 p.m. ET (8:00 a.m. IST on Saturday, December 26) as the final matchup of the NBA’s five-game holiday lineup, and will be broadcast live on ABC, ESPN, and the ESPN App.

This marks the 14th consecutive year and the 16th time in the past 17 seasons that Golden State plays on Christmas Day. The matchup is a rematch of their 2023 Christmas meeting in Denver, where the Nuggets pulled out a 120-114 win. Golden State holds a 16-19 all-time record on the holiday.

How Many Nationally Televised Games Will the Warriors Have in 2026-27?

The Warriors will appear on national television 28 times during the 2026-27 regular season across ABC, ESPN, NBC, Peacock, and Prime Video. Curry’s drawing power keeps the team in high demand for marquee broadcast slots.

ESPN and ABC lead the coverage with high-profile showdowns, including Opening Night against the Lakers, the Christmas Day game against Denver, AWS NBA Rivals Week against the Spurs on January 30, and both regular-season meetings against LeBron James and the 76ers on March 24 and March 31.

NBC and Peacock showcase Golden State on Sunday Night Basketball against the Thunder on January 24, alongside a Peacock NBA Monday matchup against Denver on October 26 and a Presidents’ Day game against Indiana on February 15. Prime Video features the Warriors in Friday night Emirates NBA Cup action against the Lakers on October 30.

What Are the Warriors’ Toughest Stretches of the 2026-27 Schedule?

The Warriors face an uphill climb right at the start, playing four of their first five games on the road while waiting for their injured rotation wings to return.

Their biggest mid-season challenge arrives from late January through mid-February. After hosting the Western Conference champion San Antonio Spurs for two consecutive games on January 30 and February 1, Golden State embarks on its longest road trip of the year. That stretch spans six games across three time zones from February 3 to February 13, culminating at Madison Square Garden against the defending-champion New York Knicks just two days after the trade deadline.

The most grueling stretch comes in the final weeks of the regular season as Golden State battles for playoff positioning. The Warriors play seven of their last nine games on the road, including two clashes with Philadelphia and a demanding back-to-back in Oklahoma City on April 8 and 9 before returning home to close the regular season against the Utah Jazz on April 11.