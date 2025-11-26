Warriors Announce Demotion for Jonathan Kuminga, 2 Other Stars on Wednesday

The Golden State Warriors sent a shock through the fanbase on Wednesday when they announced that Jonathan Kuminga, De’Anthony Melton, and Gui Santos were being “assigned” to the Santa Cruz Warriors. With the team hovering around .500 and desperate for stability, the word demotion immediately lit up the fanbase. But once the dust settled, the truth was far less dramatic and far more strategic.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Because this wasn’t punishment, frustration, or a lineup shakeup. It was a controlled move designed to accelerate two important injury returns while giving Steve Kerr the practice reps he simply can’t manufacture during a regular-season grind.

Kuminga’s absence has quietly been one of Golden State’s toughest blows. He’s missed six straight games with bilateral patellar tendinitis, an inflammation issue that becomes extremely sensitive for explosive forwards. Steve Kerr confirmed earlier this week that Kuminga wasn’t ready to face the Rockets, but the team wanted to see him go through full 5-on-5 before clearing him. For someone who thrives off vertical energy and downhill slashing, that’s the only box left to tick.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kuminga himself only said he’ll return “soon,” but every piece of reporting points to the same timeline: early December if his knees respond well to contact. That’s why Santa Cruz was so important. The Warriors needed to see how he moved, jumped, landed, and cut without immediately spiking tendon inflammation. An NBA practice where the team rarely runs long scrimmages isn’t built for that level of testing.

De’Anthony Melton’s story is different but just as important. He tore his ACL last December and has been grinding through the final stretch of rehab. The Warriors’ most recent update said he has been making “good progress,” already joining Santa Cruz for scrimmages in back-to-back weeks. Multiple insiders pegged early December as Melton’s realistic return window, with minutes restrictions expected while he rebuilds rhythm and conditioning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Gui Santos? He’s healthy. His assignment is nothing more than extra conditioning and live-speed reps. He’s been stuck in the between-zone of 7–8 minutes per game, and Santa Cruz gives him the chance to stay sharp.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

The Real Reason for Kuminga’s Santa Cruz Assignments

The Warriors assigning three players to the G-League on the same day made the optics look dramatic, but the basketball logic is simple. Golden State needed a fully controlled environment to test Kuminga’s knees and push Melton through high-intensity possessions without putting them into an NBA game that counts in the standings.

Anthony Slater put it perfectly: the move is not disciplinary and not an actual demotion. It’s just a rehab tool. Santa Cruz can organize physical, competitive 5-on-5 situations on command, something the Warriors absolutely cannot do during packed travel weeks. Melton and Kuminga needed real defenders, real screens, real speed, and real physicality. This was the only place to get it.

If anything, this is the Golden State trying to fast-track its returns.

ADVERTISEMENT

And there’s precedent everywhere. Stephen Curry scrimmaged with Santa Cruz in 2020 while returning from a fractured hand. Klay Thompson used the same setup during his Achilles comeback. LeBron James did it just this month with the Lakers to test his sciatica recovery.

This is what modern NBA rehab looks like, not a send-down.

Imago Apr 9, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dribbles upcourt against the San Antonio Spurs in the second period at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images

Melton might quietly be the biggest immediate upgrade. Before the ACL tear, he was one of the best point-of-attack defenders in the league, ranking in the top tier for deflections and opponent FG% allowed. The Warriors have been a bottom-five team in pick-and-roll defense this season. Melton’s return gives Kerr a defensive guard who can ease the load on Stephen Curry and stabilize a backcourt that’s been relying heavily on Brandin Podziemski, Buddy Hield, and rookie Will Richard.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expect Melton to start slowly, 10 to 15 minutes at first, but eventually challenge for a significant chunk of Hield’s rotation share.

Kuminga brings something else the Warriors desperately need: rim pressure and rebounding. Before the tendinitis flare-up, he was averaging 13.8 points and 6.6 rebounds while giving the team badly needed athleticism at the forward spot. Without him, Golden State leaned heavily on small-ball lineups that haven’t produced consistent results. Once he’s cleared, Kuminga should quickly reclaim a heavy minutes load, even if he doesn’t immediately start.

Gui Santos remains more of a developmental piece, but staying sharp in Santa Cruz keeps him ready for any sudden gaps in the rotation.

With both Melton and Kuminga expected to rejoin the rotation in early December, this one-day Santa Cruz stint signals something encouraging for Warriors fans: the team is preparing for a mini reset. Their inconsistency has been tied heavily to health, and reintegrating two high-energy, plus-athletic defenders could finally give Kerr the rotational depth he’s been searching for.

The headline may say “demotion,” but Golden State’s actual message was the opposite: they’re gearing up for reinforcements.