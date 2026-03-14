Warriors Announce European Center Signing Amid Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis Injury Concern

The Golden State Warriors are going through another rough patch this season as they have now lost four games in a row. Two out of the last three were against the Utah Jazz and the Chicago Bulls, two teams that are looking to lose. The Dubs clearly are missing their talisman, Stephen Curry, who continues to remain on the sidelines with knee concerns. Along with him, there have been many other injury concerns for the Warriors. Amid such adversity, they have added another player to their frontcourt.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the Warriors have signed Omer Yurtseven to a 10-day contract on Saturday following his heroics in the G League. The 27-year-old Turkish center has reportedly been added to the Warriors’ roster amid their injury concerns and front-court depth issues. Yurtseven, who plied his trade in the EuroLeague earlier, moved to the G League last week, and he instantly made an impact.

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This move from the Dubs comes right after Al Horford’s calf strain on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves. With Kristaps Porzingis uncertain with his incessant concerns, the Dub Nation was desperate to add another center into the mix to cover up for Al Horford, who is expected to miss a few games.

Also, Yurtseven is no stranger to the NBA as he has already featured in 113 games for the Jazz and Heat in the past. The Turkish big man has a career average of 5.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while clocking 11.8 minutes per game.

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Yurtseven was impressive in the G League on Friday. He finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists across 28 minutes for the Rio Grande Valley Vipers in a 128-101 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars. This was his third consecutive double-double ever since returning to the USA. Before his G League stint, the 27-year-old was with Panathinaikos Athens.

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He will now be looking forward to impressing Steve Kerr in his 10-day contract with the Warriors. Given the injury concerns around the team, there’s a possibility for the Turkish star to prolong his stay.

The Golden State Warriors suffer multiple injury threats in defeat vs. the Timberwolves

While the Golden State Warriors suffered their fourth consecutive defeat on Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, it was not the biggest concern of the night for the Dub Nation. It was a game where injuries took precedence over the result. The Warriors, unfortunately, suffered another bout of injury concerns, which saw veteran center Al Horford, Seth Curry, and Draymond Green suffer issues during or ahead of the game.

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Their injury list kept growing in the defeat against Minnesota. Firstly, Draymond Green was a late scratch from Friday’s game, citing issues with his lower back. He has previously missed games this season due to lower back soreness, and it seems that issue has resurfaced for the veteran 36-year-old.

The situation only got worse during the game when Seth Curry, who has been on the sidelines for larger parts of the season, limped his way into the dressing room in the second quarter with left adductor soreness, while Quinten Post suffered a left ankle sprain.

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“We’re going through it,” Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said after the game. “We’re about as beaten up as any team I can ever remember.” Apart from these injuries from one game, Stephen Curry continues to remain out with runners’ knee, whereas Jimmy Butler III is out for the season after rupturing his ACL tendon. Similarly, recurring issues with Al Horford and Kristaps Porzingis have also been a point of concern for the Warriors.

Curry is missing the next four games at least. The star point guard was evaluated a couple of days back, and as per reports, he will miss another 10 days due to the knee issue, bringing his total games missed tally to 20 for this season. Without the two-time MVP, the Dubs have not been the same. They seem to lack the intensity and leadership that the 38-year-old brings to the court and also to the dressing room.

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Amid such difficulties with their roster, the Warriors are ninth in the Western Conference with a 32-34 record. They have fallen below the .500 threshold. They could now drop to tenth spot in the West with another defeat as the Portland Trail Blazers are running hot on their heels. Therefore, Kerr will hope that Yurtseven will bring some new energy to the court and help the Warriors with some rim protection and rebounding in their upcoming games.