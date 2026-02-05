Warriors Announce Jimmy Butler Update Ahead of Trade Deadline

To be fair, the Golden State Warriors haven’t been the same since January 19. Since Jimmy Butler’s ACL injury vs. the Miami Heat, the Dubs have gone 2-5. And that doesn’t look promising at all. They are straying far from championship contention, with the Play-Ins looking like the only postseason hope. However, what’s promising right now is the fresh updates on Butler’s injury.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Warriors insider Joseph Dycus reported, “Jimmy Butler will undergo ACL surgery in LA on February 9.” Now, Butler didn’t go the Jayson Tatum route and undergo a procedure right after the injury. Instead, he waited for over two weeks to make a decision. You may wonder why?

ADVERTISEMENT

Elite players rarely rush ligament repair. Instead, doctors advise a pause of 2-4 weeks after injury. During this window, swelling settles and irritation fades. As a result, surgeons work on a calmer joint, which reduces the risk of stiffness and supports smoother movement once recovery begins.

Meanwhile, this waiting phase fuels focused preparation. Guided drills build quadriceps and hamstrings while improving control. Therefore, the knee enters surgery stronger and steadier. Therefore, rehabilitation moves faster, complications shrink, and the return to competition feels clearer and more confident.

Now, the timing of the Golden State Warriors’ announcement about Jimmy Butler’s surgery move is important to note here. As you know, the Feb 5 trade deadline will close in a matter of a few hours. And all eyes are on the Dubs. Many believe that the front office could move Butler, while others say that the Warriors will retain him. So, what will happen?

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a developing story…