Warriors Announce Roster Move Amid Stephen Curry, Kristaps Porzingis Injuries

Pat Spencer was long overdue for a standard contract as the two-way guard continues his heroics throughout the season. He eventually signed a standard contract on Saturday, a day after he dropped a 20-point performance for the Golden State Warriors, guiding them past the Phoenix Suns.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Warriors converted his two-way deal into a standard contract, which now allows him to play for them for the remainder of the season amid injuries to Stephen Curry and newly traded star Kristaps Porzingis. Spencer is surely a welcome addition to the team as he has proven time and again by delivering some clutch performances for the Dubs.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the NBA’s Salary Cap expert, Yossi Gozlan, Spencer will receive the prorated minimum salary currently worth $857,804 for this season on his standard contract with the Warriors. This is reportedly the most the Warriors can offer him to have him available for the remaining regular season games and also for the playoffs. Spencer is now on track to become a restricted free agent in the summer, as per ESPN’s Bobby Marks.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Warriors had two spots open after Thursday’s trade deadline, and they have now given one to Spencer. They could add another player to their roster, given the situation with injuries.

(This is a developing story…)

ADVERTISEMENT