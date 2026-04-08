Warriors Announcers Call Out Kings for Hacking Stephen and Seth Curry as Teammate Demands Action

Against the Rockets, Stephen Curry and Seth made history by playing together for the first time in their careers. It was an emotional moment, and the elder Curry even called themselves “Rehab brother” as long-term injuries put a question mark over their participation. But their second game together could very well have been the last time this season, as the Sacramento Kings found ways to excessively foul the duo.

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The fans didn’t like it, and even the announcers didn’t like it. Bob Fitzgerald, play-by-play commentator for NBC Sports Bay Area, bluntly exposed the Kings. “There’s never been a Hack-a-Curry that I’ve ever seen. Not you, not Dell. They intentionally fouled Seth, 86% career free-throw shooter.” Surprisingly, the Sacramento players did it not once but twice in the space of the final two minutes of the game.

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With 3:15 left, Doug McDermott conceded a personal foul as the Kings led by 1. Seth Curry scored the first but missed the second, and then Sacramento were able to convert it to their advantage as they grabbed the rebound launch a counter, and it was McDermott who made the 22-foot three-point jumper. The Kings again resorted to Hack-a-Seth with 1:39 remaining, as Dylan Cardwell fouled out, and this time the younger Curry converted both his throws. He was not the only Curry on the receiving end of some extra physical play.

Stephen Curry converted two four-point plays in the second frame. After receiving a screen from Gary Payton II, Curry attempted a 26-foot three-pointer. Devin Carter committed the foul by closing out too aggressively, failing to give Curry enough landing space and making contact as the shot was released. Steph would score from the following free throw to complete the four-point play. Less than two minutes later, the Kings were at it again.

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Curry hit another contested 24-foot triple. On this play, he was fouled and fell to the floor, celebrating the made basket by smiling and shimmying while sitting on the floor. The commentators described it in the best way possible. “They should have counted for five!. The degree of difficulty here is insane! The Game Breaker is back. Plowden is just chasing him all over the place. Look at him, he’s got the back door, he’s getting held. Does not matter, he just plays through all of this with so much grace.”

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Speaking about the excessive play, Stephen Curry, for now, maintained a neutral approach. “Those two were just timing, you know, confidence, let it go, absorb the contact, and have fun with it.” While the 4x NBA champion was not upset with the Kings, the recent injury troubles paint a grim picture. Steph had been sidelined since January 30 because of a knee injury and missed 27-games as the Warriors fell down to the final Play-in spot.

Similarly, even Seth missed 32 straight games earlier in the season due to a sciatic nerve-related injury and only made his return last month. Jumping to their protection and sending a message to Adam Silver was none other than Warriors veteran Draymond Green.

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Draymond Green asks Adam Silver to take action as Stephen Curry and Seth face the brunt of the Kings

Sacramento had opportunities to upset the Warriors, who are still finding their rhythm with Stephen Curry emerging from the bench. Instead, they chose to foul Steph and Seth in particular towards the end of the game. That’s why Green was frustrated and warned Adam Silver about the tanking teams. “I saw a team tonight foul Seth Curry with 3 minutes to go in the game for no reason in the penalty. It ain’t working. You know, we want to make playoffs, so it works, I guess,” Green added.

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“I get fined when I do wrong. Just fine the hell out of people. We love taking money from players. Keep fining the teams. All the sudden, we have teams with issues and we don’t know what to do.” Well, Draymond’s history suggests a long list of suspensions and fines. Be it being physical with the opponent or receiving ejections during any game. For him, the Kings also deserved some fines as they blatantly wanted to avoid winning.

While doing so, they put Stephen Curry and Seth Curry at risk with constant fouls. Since the Curry brothers ignored those calls, Green made sure to stand up for his teammates and also for the integrity of the league.