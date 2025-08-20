Warriors Aren’t Listening to Stephen Curry as Only Solution to Jonathan Kuminga Drama Emerges

Fans are waiting, but the Golden State Warriors’ front office is still waiting for its time to come, making it an interesting offseason for the Bay Area. While the Dubs were expected to be very active this summer and upgrade their roster around the star trio of Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green, they have yet to make a single move. As expected, this has left frustration creeping into not just the supporters’ minds, but also Curry himself, who has recently landed in China. Has the front office let down the veteran superstar, as he continues his hunt for the fifth ring?

Well, NBA Insider and Yahoo Sports analyst, Kevin O’Connor, thinks that’s exactly what has happened this offseason — The Warriors have ignored Curry’s demands. During a recent conversation with Wosny Lambre on the Kevin O’Connor show, the host expressed his feelings on what has been going on in San Francisco since last season. “The Warriors, I feel like it’s contradictory here. On one hand, are you actually going all in or not in this situation?” O’Connor questioned. And this isn’t just a Kuminga issue.

“It took you a while to go get Jimmy Butler. You didn’t give up a lot to get him. Butler has his flaws at this stage of his career, for that matter, too. And so then you are playing this game with Jonathan Kuminga, a guy you don’t actually want, and you don’t actually think fits on your team during an offseason in which you have done literally nothing at all.” The front office needs to come clear on the Kuminga issue because that’s not how a team with title dreams reacts in an offseason.

The host further stressed, “Like it is are the Warriors actually trying to do everything to win a championship right now? ‘Cause I don’t see it that way. I don’t think they are.” The Yahoo Sports analyst indicated that he doesn’t feel like the Warriors front office is doing everything to extend Stephen Curry’s championship window, or else Dunleavy Jr. and co wouldn’t have wasted the time. And it is even more frustrating given that the 22-year-old forward isn’t even part of their plans for the future.

Apr 28, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) between plays against the Houston Rockets during the first quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center.

Well, you’ve got to agree with Kevin O’Connor here, as it does feel like the Warriors have let down Stephen Curry. That’s because while the entire Western Conference has made significant improvements, the Dubs continue to rely on Curry, Green, and Co. to keep the hope alive. In fact, the four-time champ himself has attested to the fact that there is some frustration with how the front office has handled business this summer.

If that doesn’t serve as a wake-up call for the front office, it’s hard to imagine Curry claiming another championship anytime soon. That’s why Kevin O’Connor and Wosny Lambre also revealed what they think is the solution to Golden State’s Jonathan Kuminga problem.

Insiders provide a final solution to the ongoing Jonathan Kuminga saga

A huge reason why Kevin O’Connor and even we at EssentiallySports’ Newsdesk think that the Golden State Warriors front office hasn’t been able to help out Stephen Curry is because of their ongoing standoff with Jonathan Kuminga. Kuminga has already rejected a two-year $45 million deal, stating that he doesn’t want the second year as a club option. Since then, it’s been a stalemate between the player and the franchise, but there’s a solution.

With interest from the other teams also fading away, even signing the one-year $7.9 million qualifying offer seemed like a real possibility. However, Kuminga doesn’t want to be a pawn to the Warriors; this has made Wosny Lambre come up with an alternate solution instead. “So to me is just up the offer, make it two years guaranteed. Give him his player option on the third. Basically, something similar to what Jalen Green got in Houston.” Lambre suggested.

via Imago Jan 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) dunks against Philadelphia 76ers center Adem Bona (30), forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) and forward Justin Edwards (19) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

“You know, he ended up, I think, getting 33 million a year. All right, give Kuminga 27 million per year player option and let’s keep it pushing, ’cause like we’re not going to pretend that this guy is valueless, right?” The Analyst stated that the Warriors should not pretend like Kuminga is valueless and offer him a respectable deal somewhere around $27 million a year. This would allow the Warriors not only to find suitable trades, but also not break the bank for someone who doesn’t fit in their roster.

That’s some solid advice from Lambre, as both parties will get their wishes granted. But the question is, are the Warriors willing to spend that much money on Kuminga? It doesn’t seem so. Nonetheless, this should be something everyone should keep an eye on in the coming weeks.