Warriors Blamed for ‘Disrupting’ the NBA as Stephen Curry’s Clippers Masterclass Opens Massive Door for OKC Thunder

The rich get richer. Only this time, the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Sam Presti handmade this fortune with a series of excellent moves. The Clippers are officially out of the playoffs. And they have nothing to celebrate. The recovery from once being 6-21 to ending the season at over .500 will reap no reward. Instead, it gives the Thunder, the reigning champions, a goldmine opportunity to exploit the draft once again.

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It all ties back to the trade for Paul George. The last transaction, a 2026 unprotected first-round pick, will fall to the Thunder. Since the Clippers didn’t make it to the postseason, they are almost guaranteed a pick in the lottery. But it’s Presti who will hope to work his magic once again.

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The pick won’t be as high as it once looked. The Clippers have a 1.5% chance at the number one pick. By calculations, OKC is currently predicted to land a pick between 12 and 14. The 2026 NBA draft is deep, with a pool of talent comparable to last year’s draft. Likewise, the Thunder will have a shot at deepening their young core, which already consists of some draft successes.

They didn’t just get Shai Gilgeous-Alexander from their dealings with the Clippers. The Thunder mainly found their treasure in the 2022 NBA draft. They picked twice in the lottery, adding both Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams. They transformed into pillars of the franchise’s first-ever NBA championship last season.

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OKC is the living example of organically building a championship core. Now, they have a chance to further stabilise their potential dynasty after posting their second-best regular season this year. It’s the byproduct of Sam Presti executing a masterstroke in 2019.

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But it’s caused pandemonium among the fanbase. And the NBA community only sees one team responsible for shaking the future balance.

NBA fans blame Warriors for making the Thunder more powerful

“Warriors did what they do best, disrupt the entire league,” a fan wrote upon hearing the news. At first, they did so by signing Kevin Durant in the 2016 offseason. This time, they have played into the Thunder’s favor, giving them a valuable asset. The dangerous part of it all is the Thunder’s flexibility with the mid to late lottery pick.

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They could utilise it to fill the small crevices in their roster or deal it for a potential blockbuster signing. Everything is on the table. And fans can’t handle the chaos caused by Stephen Curry. “Warriors just gifted OKC a lottery pick by knocking out the Clips. Presti’s Paul George trade keeps printing assets. Steph really out here building the next dynasty on his way to the links,” a fan mentioned.

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Curry was the architect. He scored 35, including a clutch dagger to keep the Warriors’ season alive. The Bay melted a 13-point fourth quarter lead, making eight triples in the period. The electric performance showcased the Warriors’ threat with a healthy Curry. However, fans are more concerned with the Thunder’s potential to enhance their roster with a productive pick. “Nah Adam Silver gotta step in here,” a fan commented.

Well, there’s nothing the NBA Commissioner can do here. Everything ties back to the Thunder’s infamous 2019 trade with the Clippers. One fan said, “Clippers GM should be thrown out on his a–. Shouldn’t have traded Harden midseason to begin”. It came at a time when the Clippers were on a hot streak, and moreover, it was unexpected to begin with.

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Now, the fear is setting in. “Warriors might’ve just gifted Thunder another future star,” a fan wrote. The Thunder have a knack for not only scouting hidden gems but also developing them into valuable players for the franchise. But it gets worse. This won’t actually be the end of the Clippers’ dealings with the Thunder.

CBS’s Sam Quinn noted, “Gentle reminder that while the Paul George trade officially completes after the lottery pick the Clippers will send the Thunder in June, the Clippers still owe the Thunder another pick on top of that trade because of the James Harden deal. So we’re doing this all again next year!”.

That’s through a 2027 first-round swap the Thunder can use to once again jump higher in the lottery. Just to put things into context, if Philadelphia manages to get to the playoffs, the Thunder could have three picks in the first round. They will also have several selections in the 2027 NBA draft.

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Sam Presti’s brilliance needs to be studied. He’s created a natural loop to keep the Thunder competitive while the team has been the top-seed for two years running.