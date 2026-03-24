Warriors, Cavaliers Remain on Alert as LeBron James’ Future With Lakers Uncertain Despite Shock Turnaround

As summer approaches, all eyes turn to LeBron James, who will become an unrestricted free agent. The 41-year-old is at an unbelievably late turning point in his career. The question has been whether he will stay in sunny Southern California, especially after Luka Doncic’s arrival and subsequent takeover. Or will he choose to take his winning pedigree elsewhere in search of a new challenge? Well, it appears to be the latter.

A return to Crypto.com Arena next season seems unlikely for James. This isn’t just what we think. Sam Amick of The Athletic also shares the same thought through his report. “As recently as late January, not long after an ESPN report detailed so much of the dysfunction in James’ relationship with the Lakers organization, the widely-held consensus around the league was that there’s no way he’d be back in a Lakers jersey,” Amick wrote.

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“The Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors were, and are, often mentioned by league executives as his most likely destinations,” Amick further noted. The report Amick mentioned alleged that Jeanie Buss privately harbored deep resentment toward James’ “outsized ego,” blaming him for the terrible Russell Westbrook trade, and even wondered about trading him and not offering him an extension back in 2022.

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So, now that the Lakers have a younger centerpiece, they may want to finally move on from the veteran. Amid this, James has two options. Of course, he could return to Cleveland for his third and final stint. This appears to be an excellent option for the forward, not only because of his relationship with the franchise but also for competitive reasons. That’s because James, like Donovan Mitchell and James Harden, will benefit from being on a contender’s roster. Mitchell and Harden were also reportedly open to recruiting the 41-year-old for next season.

On the other hand, in a move that will undoubtedly break the internet, James can team up with Stephen Curry in San Francisco. The Dubs are currently going through a crisis and could benefit from James’ production and leadership. He would be a perfect fit for their timeline. The Bay Area side also once enquired about a move for James in 2024, but that deal did not pan out. Finances would also prove to be a tough workaround. Currently on a $52.6 million player extension, the Warriors will need to offload a heavy earner in Draymond Green to make something like this work.

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USA Today via Reuters Feb 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts after breaking the record for all-time scoring in the NBA during the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nonetheless, this news may be difficult for Lakers Nation to accept, given their team’s recent dominance. Los Angeles was riding a nine-game winning streak, with its most recent victory over a tenacious Orlando Magic team that went down to the wire. Although Luka Doncic has been leading the line, James has been extremely valuable, averaging 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 6.2 assists in his last ten games. While that should be impressive enough, the veteran forward is also still breaking NBA records, as he did against Orlando on Saturday.

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LeBron James reflects on his career after making history against Orlando

While it was the Lakers’ new acquisition, Luke Kennard, who stole the headlines after draining a last-second three-pointer in their 105-104 win over Orlando, LeBron James quietly reached yet another career milestone. The 41-year-old forward, who continues to perform at an elite level in his 23rd NBA season, played his 1,612th game, the most ever by an NBA player, overtaking Robert Parish, who held the record for decades.

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As expected, the Akron Hammer was full of emotion following the final whistle. Not just because of the thrilling finish, but also because of etching his name in NBA history yet again. “It’s not like I’m writing things down and looking at the record book and saying: ‘I’m going to get that, I’m going to get that.’ I just kind of happened. It was not on the list of things that I wanted to accomplish,” James shared.

“I wanted to be the best player in this league at some point,” James said. “I wanted to be one of the greatest, if not the greatest, to ever play this game. I wanted to be an NBA champion. I wanted to possibly win Rookie of the Year, make All-Star appearances, win a gold medal, and win some MVPs; those were some of my goals. But some of the stuff that’s just been happening over the course of the last few years has been super-duper cool.”

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James reflected that he never imagined having so many records to his name. But fast forward to today, there are hardly any charts that don’t feature his name. It’s a testament to his hard work and discipline, as he remains focused with the Lakers, which hopefully could get him another ring before he calls it a day.