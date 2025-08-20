Warriors Community in Disbelief Over Al Horford Decision After Stephen Curry Sets Priorities Clear

Al Horford to the Golden State Warriors is on. After a few weeks of quiet, it seems like things have started moving again. “Horford is comfortable waiting. Retirement remains on the table, sources said, though the Warriors appear to be operating as if he is a firm part of their plan next season,” ESPN’s Anthony Slater reported earlier this month. But why hasn’t the deal closed yet? Two words: Jonathan Kuminga. According to reports, the Warriors are waiting for the Kuminga situation to be resolved before making a decisive move for the 39-year-old. But now, finally, there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel.

Recent reports have emerged that Al Horford has made up his mind to join the Golden State Warriors. Although it’s not exactly a signed-and-sealed kind of situation yet, it’s a huge development, and a positive one from the Warriors’ perspective. NBA insider Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson reports that the team and the player now have a verbal agreement in place, with his arrival still depending “on how the Kuminga situation unfolds”.

Jonathan Kuminga and the Warriors have been unable to reach a mutual decision in the last few weeks. The player is seeking a $30 million per year extension, which is reportedly well above what Golden State is willing to offer. However, at the same time, the front office doesn’t want to part with Kuminga for less than his full market value. The player has already rejected a 2-year, $45 million contract due to the absence of a no-trade clause. As NBA reporter Gianni Taria said, Kuminga’s unresolved status “has delayed other offseason moves due to salary cap constraints”. Therefore, it might still be some time before we see Al Horford signing on the dotted line.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

While the Warriors have been pretty keen on acquiring Holford, Stephen Curry is insisting on getting another player. If reports are to be believed, Curry is pushing for the signing of Gary Payton II, and even has been in ‘direct contact’ with him. The 4x NBA champ has, according to sources, told his teammates that “We need Gary back, his impact is undeniable”. The reason Curry is lobbying for GPII’s return is his defensive prowess and his chemistry with the three-point maestro in the backcourt. How will this impact the Warriors’ plans for Al Horford? Remains to be seen.

But the Warriors’ fans have given their verdict on the Al Horford trade (if it happens).

Warriors Fans Still Apprehensive About The Al Horford Trade News

One social media user wrote, “not believing it till Shams says something…”. Fair enough. The Warriors’ fanbase has been burned before as well by similar trade rumors. It’s quite understandable that they won’t believe it until the foremost authority on the trades, tweets about it.

Another user took a dig at the Warriors, writing, “Retirement home”. On the face of it, it’s easy to understand where that sentiment comes from. The Warriors’ recent trades point to the trend of getting older and more experienced players. This was evident when they added a 35-year-old Jimmy Butler to an existing core of Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, both in the mid-to-late thirties. Al Horford’s trade, if it goes through, would take up the average age of the squad even higher.

While Horford was taking his time to assess offers from multiple teams, he was also reportedly considering retirement. As NBA reporter Benedetto Vitale highlighted, Horford played a key role for the Celtics’ championship in the 2023-24 season, and would likely prefer his next team to give him a chance at winning another ring before he retires. Having won 4 rings in the last decade, the Golden State Warriors stand out as a prime option.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Sep 24, 2024; Boston, MA, USA; Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) talks to reporters during media day at Auerbach Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

One social media user said, “is this actually real or nah”? Fair question. While there has been no official signing of contracts yet, sources have only reported that the verbal agreement is in place. There might be things that need to be ironed out before the deal officially goes through.

One individual wrote, “Why don’t I see it”? As Anthony Slater reported, Al Horford’s presumed role as the starting center could lessen the regular-season load on Draymond Green, which is a priority. Horford’s ability to pass and defend fits well into the Warriors’ system, and his experience in shooting from the center spot would help cover a gap in the Bay Area franchise’s long-range offense. Though the veteran’s age prevents the Warriors from using him every night, he is essential for five-man combinations.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

One social media user wrote, “Shams didn’t even tweet it”. That’s because the trade isn’t official yet. Reports are just stating that there is a verbal agreement in place, which does not equate to official signing.

Overall, the majority of reactions saw fans united in being in disbelief over the potential partnership between Al Horford and the Golden State Warriors. In light of the recent reports, it now remains to be seen how long it takes for Horford’s signing to become official, or die on the vine.