Warriors Credited for Kevin Durant’s Rockets Trade as Ime Udoka Faces Major Roster Decision

It’s not every day in the NBA that a team gets to hit the jackpot. But when they do, they clear the runway for Kevin Durant. Now 36 and still defying time, KD broke away from Phoenix’s sinking ship to land in Houston, right into Ime Udoka’s waiting arms. And the ‘miracle’ happened hours before Sunday’s NBA Finals. However, while the trade didn’t exactly stun fans, it still stirred strong emotions. After all, Houston cashed in big but paid the price, sacrificing Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday, while Durant sat on the stage of Fanatics Fest in New York City. The buzz went insane when the crowd got to know that the Rockets traded Green, Brooks, the No. 10 pick, and five second-rounders for KD. But this move wasn’t a coincidence. Over a month ago, the Warriors pinned down Houston in the Playoffs, lighting a spark that slowly erupted into an earthquake.

Speaking on this pressing matter, Durant’s ex-teammate Draymond Green believed in the Golden State Warriors’ theory. “When you look at a Jalen Green and you look at Dillon Brooks and you say, when they played well, did the Rockets win?” BD asked the 35-year-old Warriors veteran. “More than likely, they were,” Draymond responded.

But against the Warriors in the postseason? Jalen Green averaged 13.3 ppg in the seven games he played. Meanwhile, Dillon Brooks chipped in 12.1 ppg. “Dillon Brooks—let’s say he was consistent, right? He had a consistent series. Jalen Green had an up-and-down series,” Davis analyzed on the Draymond Green Show. Jalen had one 38-point game while scoring less than 15 points in the rest of the series. So maybe this was enough of a reason for the front office to make a move and bring Durant.

via Imago Mar 26, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Boston Celtics during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

Now, amidst the chaos, one Rockets star seems to have been overlooked. However, Draymond, without a moment’s hesitation, said, “I thought Jabari Smith worked his way back from almost going the wrong way as the number two pick to like, ‘Hold on, I can compete at this level.’ I think he worked his way back and will probably be in the starting lineup of this Rockets team moving forward. Well deserved.” Despite averaging 7.4 ppg, Smith’s impact was counted and considered by the Warriors veteran.

Meanwhile, coming back to KD and his Rockets move, Green said, “So when I look at it, and you mentioned those two guys, listen—anytime you can add a Kevin Durant, they said, ‘I’m great.’ I don’t care who you are as a team; the roster is better now.” He also added, “It’s an upgrade. KD has familiarity with Ime Udoka as a coach. I think KD still wants to compete at a high level.” Well, Shams Charania told on the Pat McAfee Show that the Slim Reaper could opt for the $121 million contract extension. Most importantly, this indicates that he might be planning on retiring with the franchise.

But now, Ime Udoka has a big task ahead. And that is to rearrange the roster after the big shift. Yes, surely, he got his old partner back, but with Dillon Brooks and Jalen Green gone, he needs to fill those gaps.

After Kevin Durant’s trade to Houston, Ime Udoka & Co. meet crucial roster decisions

Draymond Green argued that Houston’s decision hinged less on Dillon Brooks‘ misplaying and more on cap gymnastics. Brooks, averaging 14.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists on a $28 million deal, was just the “throw‑in piece” to clear space. He was consistent—a reliable 42.9% shooter—but ultimately expendable under that contract. Meanwhile, Jalen Green, earning $35 million over three years, struggled in the playoffs despite a 19.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 3.5 APG regular season, amplifying Houston’s urgency to pivot.

Green’s uneven postseason—dropping below 13 PPG—left fans wondering if better playoff form would have flipped the series. Draymond pressed: adding KD isn’t about the salary cap alone. It’s about upgrading from Jalen’s highs and Dillon’s steady output. And so, Houston bet—with Kevin Durant, the team is better. That playoff spark wasn’t enough. The contracts had to make sense. And emotionally? It stung. But business doesn’t play favorites.

via Imago Oct 15, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka talks with guard Jalen Green (4) on the sideline during the third quarter against the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-Imagn Images

So, first came the heartbreak, then came the headline—Kevin Durant is a Rocket. What followed was chaos, emotion, and a roster flipped on its head. Houston gave up promise for power, youth for legacy, and now stands armed with experience and ambition. With Ime Udoka reuniting with KD, the mission is clear. This isn’t a soft reset. It’s a bold, unapologetic leap into contention—and the league better be watching.