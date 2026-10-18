Warriors Cut 3 Players Amid Kristaps Porzingis’ Absence Ahead of Season Opener

The Golden State Warriors have made their final roster decisions. But the biggest question surrounding their season opener remains unanswered. The team waived three players, including Dalen Terry, who had an impressive outing in the preseason. Meanwhile, Kristaps Porzingis remains sidelined indefinitely with an undisclosed health issue.

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The KP issue has left Steve Kerr with another problem to solve before the Warriors face the Lakers in their opener.

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The Warriors announced the three cuts through their official PR account on X, waiving Dalen Terry, Tyler Burton, and Alex Toohey ahead of the regular season. The team currently has 18 players under contract, split between 15 standard roster spots and three two-way deals.

The press release also stated that the team will announce the final 15-man roster before 2 PM on October 19.

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The three people in question are LJ Cryer, Malevy Leons, and Graham Ike, who occupy two-way positions. They give the franchise additional options between the NBA and its G League affiliate, the Santa Cruz Warriors. The cuts were unrelated to Porzingis’ ongoing absence.

Notably, Dalen Terry’s release is a little surprising after his showing against Portland. In his 5 appearances, the former 18th overall pick didn’t really get meaningful minutes except for the one against the Blazers. He finished with 23 points, 8 rebounds, and 9 assists, putting together a standout performance.

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That outing made him a player worth watching in the roster battle. However, one strong game wasn’t enough to secure his place in the Bay.

A move to the Santa Cruz Warriors could give Terry another opportunity to develop and work his way back into the NBA picture. For now, though, his next destination remains unclear.

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Importantly, the cuts also come at an awkward time for the Warriors’ frontcourt.

Kristaps Porzingis has missed training camp and the preseason due to a health issue. The team has provided no timeline for his return. The center addressed the uncertainty on social media, saying he was working with medical professionals and was gradually improving.

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“Hello people, I’m working with doctors and experts to figure out how to be fully back to good health asap. Honestly, I’m getting better and better. I just have to stay patient, and I believe I’ll be feeling great again soon. It has definitely been frustrating dealing with some health stuff that you can’t exactly pinpoint, on top of injuries throughout my career, so it has added up for sure, but we will get through it 💪🏼 Health is wealth. Thank you for all the support 🙏🏼”

He also ruled out the online speculation about his condition. “I don’t have HIV or AIDS.” And the following day, the Warriors reiterated that he would remain out indefinitely.

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Kristaps Porzingis’ health scare remains shrouded in mystery, with the big man admitting that his latest issues have been difficult to pinpoint. Plus, he has dealt with health problems before.

During his time with the Boston Celtics, he was diagnosed with postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome (POTS). It’s a condition that can cause a sharp rise in heart rate even during an uncalled motion like standing up.

Whether that diagnosis has anything to do with his current absence remains unclear. The Warriors haven’t confirmed a link between the two, so drawing a conclusion would be premature.

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For now, the Warriors have to plan without a clear return date for their center. How long Porzingis remains could have a significant impact on the team’s frontcourt rotation.

That uncertainty makes the team’s remaining frontcourt options particularly important.

Veteran Al Horford can provide experience, floor spacing, and defensive versatility, although managing his workload will matter over an 82-game season. Draymond Green can also shift to center in smaller lineups, allowing the Warriors to maintain their switching without relying exclusively on a traditional big man.

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Rookie Yaxel Lendeborg offers another option.

His strong preseason has given Kerr reason to consider a larger role. Meanwhile, Gui Santos brings additional versatility to the forward rotation. However, neither can simply replicate everything Porzingis offers as a rim protector and perimeter shooting threat. But together, they give the Warriors several ways to adjust.

The timing can’t be any worse.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody are also dealing with knee injuries. It further limits the team’s options as the regular season approaches.

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The roster is set for now. But the frontcourt situation remains shaky. The Dubs can revisit their depth as the season unfolds, while Terry may yet find another opportunity through the G League. And the big question is: when will KP return?