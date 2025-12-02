Warriors Cut Ties With 28-YO Star, Announce LJ Cryer Signing, Seth Curry Decision

The Golden State Warriors’ roster shuffle is in full swing, as a G-League standout gets his shot at the cost of an undrafted forward, all while the Curry family reunion is made official.

“The Warriors plan to add guard LJ Cryer on a two-way contract,” Warriors insider Anthony Slater reported today. Cryer earned the call-up after a blistering start with Golden State’s G-League affiliate, Santa Cruz, where he averaged 24.3 points off a monstrous 12.4 attempted threes, adding to the Warriors’ already deep guard rotation.

However, to accommodate this addition, the team is also parting ways with undrafted forward Jackson Rowe, who debuted for the team last season, playing 52 minutes over six games. He joined the team in 2024 after signing a two-way contract midway through the 2024-25 season.

Cryer’s addition also helps the Warriors strengthen their point guard core with Stephen Curry’s quad injury, serving as insurance for Brandin Podziemski and De’Anthony Melton, once the latter returns. Cryer was also a part of the team’s training camp, signing a non-guaranteed deal at the time to be able to play in the preseason, but was waived due to a lack of space on the roster.

Seth Curry, on the other hand, was signed during the team’s lengthy offseason, but due to being hard-capped at the second apron after signing Al Horford with the taxpayer mid-level exception, Curry was waived. November 11th was the first date that the veteran guard was eligible to re-sign with the Warriors, and the deal has been officially finalized after being reported earlier this week.

Seth is a great fit with the Warriors, given their system and his proven reputation as one of the best long-range shooters in the league right now. Last year, Curry led the league in three-point percentage with an absurd 45.6% on his way to averaging 6.5 points per game.

How LJ Cryer and Seth Curry Can Move the Needle for the Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors’ offense has been looking for reliable spacing around Jimmy Butler in Stephen Curry’s absence in the coming week. That’s where Seth’s shooting gravity can meaningfully be utilized. The younger Curry offers a sniper-like accuracy from beyond the arc, making defenders step up and stay glued to him in order to try to neutralize him, giving the team’s interior scorers all the space they need to work defenders down.

USA Today via Reuters Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (right) hugs Charlotte Hornets guard Seth Curry (left) after the game at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Meanwhile, LJ Cryer has been one of the most explosive guards in the G-League, and his accuracy maintaining over Steph-like volume shooting indicates that he’s a proven long-range threat. He’s also demonstrated the confidence to pull shots off the dribble, which can help the lack of creation the roster faces in bench lineups, particularly without Steph or Butler on the floor.

Together, they can give head coach Steve Kerr a lineup flexibility without Steph, increasing the team’s potency in their system based on using paint touches through Butler to create easy looks for their shooters. Cryer and Curry both have the ability to thin out defenses, and, if left open, can quickly mount scoring runs alongside Gary Payton II’s cutting ability off the bench, helping keep minutes without starters competitive.