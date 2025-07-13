Warriors Decision Worsens Jonas Valanciunas Situation as Insider Explains Nuggets Delay In New Update

“He’s such a skilled player. … He shoots the ball better than most people realize. So that’s how I envision him. I think you have multiple combination guards. You can get away with that with a guy like that,” said Denver Nuggets head coach David Adelman regarding how Jonas Valančiūnas can fit well with the team’s offense. The Lithuanian basketball player was traded to the Denver Nuggets from the Sacramento Kings on July 1, 2025, to serve as a backup center for Nikola Jokić. Adelman envisions Valančiūnas complementing Jokić’s playmaking in a five-out offense. However, interest from the Greek EuroLeague team Panathinaikos, which offered a three-year, $13 million contract, has complicated matters, as Valančiūnas recently visited Greece to explore his options.

Despite this, the Nuggets remain confident he will honor his NBA contract. Unfortunately, an interest by a Greek team is complicating things, and the Warriors’ recent stance might worsen things for the Nuggets. The recent episode of the DNVR Nuggets Podcast saw Marc Stein and Adam Mares touch base on Jonas Valančiūnas’ situation. Marc Stein highlighted how some people, when discussing whether to acquire Jonas or not, said, “let him go. We’ll unlock the mid level. We’ll go get Al Horford”.

The renowned reporter highlighted that Al Horford is “technically available” since he hasn’t yet officially committed to a team. However, by now, it is reportedly common knowledge amongst the other 29 teams that Al Horford will end up going to Golden State. “So even if even if the Nuggets said, ‘You know what, Jonas, go back to Europe. You’re good. we’re going to move on.’ They…. they don’t have someone to pivot to. They don’t…. they…. they don’t have a shot at Horford. So unlocking the mid level doesn’t do them any good” said Stein.

It is no secret that the Golden State Warriors are reeling from their early exit after losing to Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the recent Western Conference Semifinals. The team is under growing pressure to reshape their roster. Adding a veteran big man like Al Horford could play a big role in improving the team for the better. Sure, he celebrated his 39th birthday last month. However, by keeping the age factor aside, one cannot ignore that Horford brings a blend of experience, leadership, and playoff knowledge, having reached the post-season in 16 of his 18 seasons. Even Stephen Curry endorsed his potential acquisition by the Warriors, stating that “He’s a champion, great player. When… if, when all that stuff happens, I’ll talk about it”.

Unfortunately, the Bay Area franchise acquiring Al Horford creates issue for the Denver Nuggets. After all, the Panathinaikos B.C., the Athens-based multi-sport club, has also shown interest in acquiring Jonas Valančiūnas. If Jonas decides to head to Greece, then the Denver Nuggets will have neither him nor Horford to make an offer. It would leave them with zero viable options.

“There is no center as good as Valančiūnas for them to get. So like I said, I am sure Panathinaikos still wants him. Maybe there are people in Valančiūnas’ life who would like him to go to Greece. Maybe the player himself, maybe Valančiūnas himself, deep down, would rather go back to Europe than stay in the NBA” Marc Stein added. “All I’m saying is I want to hear Valančiūnas say that. I don’t want to listen to the owner of a team in Greece that wants him”.

This is a developing story.